Massive Ole Miss transfer offensive tackle Micah Pettus makes FSU visit

Florida State has brought in one offensive tackle through the transfer portal so far this offseason, but probably could stand to land another one.

FSU hosted one massive candidate for a visit on campus Friday afternoon. Ole Miss transfer Micah Pettus stopped by Tallahassee for a visit after entering the portal earlier this week.

Originally a three-star prospect out of Madison, Ala., Pettus definitely fits the bill of an prototypical offensive tackle at 6-foot-7, 350 pounds. He also brings quite a bit of experience from his four seasons at Ole Miss. He started 29 games and appeared in 32 over the last three seasons at right tackle.

He started 11 of Ole Miss' 12 games this past season at right tackle and had his best career season according to Pro Football Focus, grading out at 74.0 as a run-blocker and 66.4 as a pass-blocker

FSU has also been connected with a few other potential offensive tackle targets in the transfer portal. It remains to be seen who could end being the tackle FSU brings in alongside Vandy transfer Gunnar Hansen, who played left tackle previously and committed to the Seminoles on Tuesday.

FSU transfer portal tracker

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple