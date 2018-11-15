Head coach Willie Taggart made it clear on Monday that Deondre Francois is Florida State's starting quarterback for the rest of the season. The junior signal-caller completed 23 of 47 passes for 216 yards at Notre Dame last Saturday. Those numbers would have been better but for seven drops (per Pro Football Focus).

Nyqwan Murray, Tamorrion Terry and D.J. Matthews continue to carry the load for the receiving corps, accounting for more than 1,500 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns this season. The bad news is that the receivers struggled catching the football last week, and they will need to be more consistent in this department if FSU hopes to get back in the win column.

The passing game will be counted on heavily this week since it's unlikely that the Seminoles will get much of a contribution from the running game. The 'Noles currently rank No. 129 out of 130 FBS schools in rushing, averaging just 2.3 yards per carry. The good news is that Cam Akers is coming off of one of his better games of the season, rushing for 63 yards on 12 carries (5.3 yards per rush) against the Irish.

A decimated offensive line has been a significant factor in FSU's inability to run the football. Last week, the unit saw its ninth starting combination in 10 games following the injury to guard Cole Minshew and the return of Jauan Williams to the starting lineup at right tackle.

Boston College is very balanced and solid on defense. The Eagles rank No. 27 in rushing defense (2.7 yards per rush) and No. 23 in pass efficiency defense. Even an explosive Clemson team managed just 27 points last week at Boston College.