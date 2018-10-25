Deondre Francois has been hitting his stride lately. Last week against Wake Forest, the junior quarterback threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. And according to Pro Football Focus, last Saturday was his best outing in 21 career starts, with a grade of 82.3 percent. He enters this Saturday's game against Clemson leading the ACC in passing, averaging 266 yards a game.

Several Seminole receivers have been stepping up lately, especially Nyqwan Murray and Tamorrion Terry. Murray is coming off his best game of the season, racking up 131 yards on eight catches with a touchdown. Terry leads the team in receiving touchdowns with five and would have had another last weekend if not for a holding call. Tight end Tre' McKitty has also become a major target for Francois.

Clemson boasts one of the nation's top pass defenses, thanks to a dominant front-four and an exceptional secondary. Nationally, the Tigers rank No. 5 in passing yards allowed (158.6 yards per game) and No. 24 in pass efficiency defense. Last week, N.C. State senior quarterback Ryan Finley, who many consider a potential first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, managed just 156 passing yards and had two interceptions against the Tigers' defense. Cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell weren't full-time starters last year, but they saw plenty of playing time because of injuries to starters. Safeties K’Von Wallace and Tanner Muse also saw significant playing time in 2017, so experience isn't much of an issue. However, the Tigers' defensive backs have yet to be tested by a group of talented receivers like what FSU will bring to the table Saturday.

Even though Clemson is the better team overall, there should be some opportunities for Franocis to find his receivers and make big plays down the field. The major limiting factor, and why the Tigers will have a slight advantage in this matchup, is pass protection. The Seminoles' offensive line is simply no match for Clemson's front-four (see below). As a result, the inability to protect Francois will greatly limit his ability to stand in the pocket and find open receivers.

WINNER: CLEMSON (slight)