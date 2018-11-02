Florida State likely will have a different look on offense this week with James Blackman getting his first start of the season. The sophomore quarterback, who started 12 games in 2017, lost the battle for the starting job to Deondre Francois during August practices. With Francois missing practice time this week with an injury, Blackman is expected to get another chance to lead the offense.

Interestingly, Blackman got his first career start last year against N.C. State after an injury to Francois. Considering the circumstances, he did pretty well, completing 22 of 38 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown. But unlike last season, there isn't a viable running game to fall back on. Also, the Seminoles will be without leading receiver Nyqwan Murray for at least a half. The senior wideout was suspended for the first half by head coach Willie Taggart after being ejected for throwing a punch in the Clemson game.

Considering Murray's absence, and what happened last Saturday against Clemson, there's a good chance that some of the Seminoles' talented freshman receivers could see significant action. Last week, Keyshawn Helton was one of the team's few bright spots, reeling in a 73-yard touchdown late in the game. Fellow freshmen Warren Thompson and Tre'shaun Harrison could also see increased playing time.