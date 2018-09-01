Florida State finally has its starting quarterback. As has been the case each of the past two seasons, Deondre Francois will be in the starting lineup for the Seminoles' season opener. After suffering a season-ending knee injury in last year's opener vs. Alabama, the redshirt junior signal-caller won his job back after a fierce battle with James Blackman and Bailey Hockman.

Francois will face the daunting task of running a completely revamped up-tempo offense under the direction of new head coach Willie Taggart and offensive coordinator Walt Bell. There will almost certainly be some growing pains early as Francois and his teammates will adapt to a new system, plays, terminology, coaches, routes and more. Nevertheless, the new offense is based on "simplicity," so the learning curve should be easier.

On the positive end for the passing game, there should be plenty of viable targets for Francois. The wide receiver corps have been a pleasant surprise throughout preseason camp. In addition to the return of injured players Nyqwan Murray and D.J. Matthews and veteran Keith Gavin, redshirt freshman Tamorrion Terry has been the talk of the offense since last spring. Throw in an infusion of impressive freshmen such as Keyshawn Helton, Tre'shaun Harrison and Warren Thompson, and FSU should be able to field one of the most explosive passing games in the ACC.

Florida State's passing game will be matched up against a decimated defensive backfield for the Hokies. In addition to players leaving due to graduation, Virginia Tech has suffered 11 defensive losses for various reasons since last spring. That recent attrition includes five defensive backs. As a result, junior safety Reggie Floyd, who started 12 games last season, will be the only defensive back with any real experience when the Hokies take the field on Monday night.

MATCHUP: The inevitable growing pains that come with debuting a new offensive system should be somewhat overcome by Francois' experience and a bevy of talented receivers for him to throw to. Even with a few hiccups Monday night, Florida State's passing attack should have a leg up on Virginia Tech's decimated secondary.

WINNER: FLORIDA STATE