Through the first two games of the 2018 season, Willie Taggart's offense has looked neither lethal nor simple. The offense was held to three points in the opener and struggled to consistently move the football last weekend against an FCS opponent. Overall, FSU ranks No. 87 in total offense and No. 106 in scoring offense.

The biggest issue has been the inability to run the football. Despite the new coaching staff's talk about establishing a potent ground game, the offense has manged just 3.4 yards per carry so far in 2018. If FSU can't turn that around soon, it could be a very long season.

The good news for the Seminoles is that Syracuse may have the weakest run defense in the ACC. The Orange ranks No. 129 nationally, giving up a whopping 8.6 yards per carry -- and that came against Western Michigan and Wagner. Like FSU, much of the Orange's defensive shortcomings stem from an inexperienced linebacker corps, with three new starters struggling to find their way.

If there is a strength on Syracuse's defense, it's the defensive line. Senior nose tackle Chris Slayton is an anchor in the middle, and ends Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman are both returning starters. The Orange's defensive front will need to dominate a struggling FSU offensive line if it hopes reverse its recent misfortunes.

For Florida State, it's essential that the ground game gets on track. And that will need to start with Cam Akers. The sophomore tailback hasn't looked anything like the freshman sensation that rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. Through two games, Akers has 158 rushing yards on 28 attempts. Considering that 85 of those yards came on one carry against Virginia Tech, he has been extremely average on the other 27 (2.7 yards per carry).

Of course, a major reason why the running game has't been clicking is an under-performing offensive line. It was hoped that a change in coaching staff, including new line coach Greg Frey, would result in an improvement up front. So far, that hasn't happened. Making matters worse, starting left tackle Landon Dickerson is out several weeks with an ankle injury, and starting guard Cole Minshew continues to battle his own nagging injuries.