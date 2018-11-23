Deondre Francois is coming off an inconsistent performance in the win against Boston College. The junior signal-caller threw two first-half interceptions but bounced back late throwing the game-winning 74-yard touchdown to Tamorrion Terry in the final minutes. For the season, Francois has posted average numbers, completing 58 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. On the positive side, he has directed the offense to come-from-behind wins against Louisville and Boston College.

Nyqwan Murray, Terry and D.J. Matthews have been carrying the load for the receiving corps this season, accounting for more than 1,700 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last week, freshman Keyshawn Helton joined the receiving mix getting his first career start. He turned in a strong debut with six catches for 73 yards.

The Gators' secondary is a a bit on the inexperienced side but have done well enough this season. The group has racked up 10 interceptions and 53 pass break-ups. Other than 'Star' back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who is equally good against the run and pass, nobody from the defensive backfield stands out but the group as a whole has been solid.

The success of the Seminoles' passing game will depend largely on a decimated offensive line that has struggled protecting the passer. The 'Noles rank 115th in sacks allowed with opposing defenses averaging three per game. However, pass protection has improved a bit as of late with Francois being sacked just once in each of the last two games.

A major challenge for FSU's line will be holding off Florida's talented defensive end duo. Starters Jabari Zuniga and Jachai Polite have combined for 23.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. This will be an extremely tough matchup for Derrick Kelly and Brady Scott, who have both had to fill in for injured or under-performing players at offensive tackle.

Even if Francois turns in a solid performance, the mismatch of Florida's defensive ends versus FSU's offensive tackles gives the visitors the slight advantage.

ADVANTAGE: FLORIDA (slight)