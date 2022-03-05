Mathis, Lacey homers secure 7-4 win over Cal

The reigning NCBWA Pitcher of the Month, Hubbart (3-0) pitched a career-high 7.2 innings with 12 strikeouts, just one shy of his career strikeout record set opening weekend against James Madison.

TALLAHASSEE – No. 10 Florida State (7-3) claimed a 7-4 win over California (5-5) on Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium to secure the series victory. Home runs by Brock Mathis and Logan Lacey propelled the offense, while Bryce Hubbart’s 12 strikeouts in 7.2 innings paced the Seminole pitching.

David Barrett made his second appearance for the Seminoles in relief of Hubbart in the eighth. Dylan Simmons closed it out in the ninth with one strikeout.

Mathis hit his first home run as a Seminole, the 14th of his career, in his first start at catcher this season after transferring from Oklahoma State. He also added a double in the sixth.

Lacey launched a home run off the scoreboard in left field to add two more runs for the Noles. He currently leads the team with three home runs and 13 RBI.

With an RBI single to open the scoring, Jaime Ferrer extended his hitting streak to 10 games this season. The freshman now leads the team with four multi-hit games after adding a single and two walks in his other three plate appearances.

The Noles took advantage of a pitching change in the fifth and earned two hits and three walks to score two. A full count walk for Ferrer brought home James Tibbs, and Jordan Carrion’s hit scored Brett Roberts.

Tibbs has reached base in all 10 games this season and brought home two runs against the Golden Bears on Saturday. Alex Toral also extended his on-base streak to 10 with a walk in the fifth.