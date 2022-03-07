Matthew Cleveland wins ACC Sixth Man of Year; four in a row for FSU Hoops

The Florida State men's basketball team claimed yet another Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year Award on Monday when FSU freshman guard Matthew Cleveland was announced as the 2021-22 recipient.

Voted as the top player to come off the bench among the 15 teams in the ACC, Cleveland averaged 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Cleveland earned 52 out of the 68 votes to win the award going away.

FSU has taken home the award each of the past four seasons.

Scottie Barnes won ACC Sixth Man and ACC Freshman of the Year last season also by a wide margin. Forward Patrick Williams (2019-20) and forward Mfiondu Kabengele (2018-19) also have won the same award for FSU during the streak.

