Matthew Cleveland wins ACC Sixth Man of Year; four in a row for FSU Hoops
The Florida State men's basketball team claimed yet another Atlantic Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year Award on Monday when FSU freshman guard Matthew Cleveland was announced as the 2021-22 recipient.
Voted as the top player to come off the bench among the 15 teams in the ACC, Cleveland averaged 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Cleveland earned 52 out of the 68 votes to win the award going away.
FSU has taken home the award each of the past four seasons.
Scottie Barnes won ACC Sixth Man and ACC Freshman of the Year last season also by a wide margin. Forward Patrick Williams (2019-20) and forward Mfiondu Kabengele (2018-19) also have won the same award for FSU during the streak.
Although he did start eight games this season for FSU, Cleveland spent the majority of his 28 games coming off the bench. But he was certainly on the court for late-game moments, drilling a shocking game-winner two weeks ago at Virginia as well as another game-winner against Boston University in November.
He scored in double-figures 18 times in the regular season, including each of the last eight games.
Heading into the ACC Tournament, FSU stands at 17-13 (10-10 ACC) and earned the No. 8 seed and a first-round bye in the conference tournament this week.
FSU faces No. 9 seed Syracuse at noon on Wednesday in the second round on ESPN. The Orange went 15-16 and 9-11 in the ACC this season. The two teams split their regular-season matchups.
