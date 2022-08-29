Maurice Smith is listed as a co-starter for Florida State on the depth chart with Darius Washington as coach Mike Norvell has made some updates ahead of the LSU game. Smith has 17 career starts but did not play in FSU's opener, a 47-7 win over Duquesne. "We'll see how that continues to progress," Norvell said. "Maurice really started moving around more this past week, and he's got a great mindset. We're excited about this week for him and what that can be." Offensive coordinator / offensive line coach Alex Atkins said Smith is "hungry." Atkins said Smith told him he intended to practice this week.

Johnny Wilson remans listed as a co-starter with Malik McClain at one receiver position. Wilson left Saturday's game and was "better" on Sunday, Norvell said. "It was one of those things in the game where it was close to see whether or not he -- he wanted to get back in there," Norvell said. "And he was moving around pretty well. But obviously we held him throughout the rest of the game. Yesterday it was a normal day after a game where you got a little banged up. But I'm excited to see how the progression of that goes." Omarion Cooper is also listed as a starter with Azareye'h Thomas at one corner spot. Cooper did not play in the opener against Duquesne, but defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said Cooper did practice on Sunday. Amari Gainer is listed as a backup to Tatum Bethune at one linebacker spot. Gainer was spotted by an ACC Network reporter as having a boot on with crutches nearby late in Saturday's game. We have updates from Norvell and the coordinators on the Osceola's message board. The Seminoles will play LSU in New Orleans on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.