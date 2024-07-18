Florida State center Maurice Smith has been nominated for the 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Smith has started in 41 of his 45 career games at FSU. The senior from Miami is a two-time All-ACC selection and last year was also on the All-ACC Academic Team. He started 12 games in 2023, helping Florida State to its 16th ACC title behind a 13-0 regular season.

Smith blocked for an FSU offense that led the conference in scoring offense, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, yards per completion, fewest interceptions thrown and fewest turnovers while protecting Jordan Travis, the ACC’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

Smith is one of FSU’s most active participants in community service opportunities. After a tornado damaged portions of FSU's campus and downtown Tallahassee in May, Smith joined a group of people that served more than 1,000 local families who were impacted.

He regularly participates in service with the FSU Childcare and Early Learning Center, the Boys & Girls Club, Boys Town, Sabal Palm Elementary, Hope to Dream and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Additionally, he has spent time with Second Harvest and hosting youth football camps.

The Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes for their commitment to community service and their good works off the field.

In 2022, Dillan Gibbons was named captain of the Good Works Team as he became the eighth FSU player to be named to the team.