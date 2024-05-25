Florida State’s bats provided plenty of run support in what was another all-hands-on-deck pitching game on Saturday. And the Seminoles will play for the ACC Tournament title on Sunday.

Max Williams hit a two-run homer, added an RBI on a fielder’s choice and made a grab at the wall in center to rob an extra-base hit as FSU grabbed a 9-6 win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in an ACC Tournament semifinal game at Charlotte, N.C.

FSU (42-14) won its two pool games, knocked off the Demon Deacons and now will play the Miami-Duke winner on Sunday at noon (ESPN2) for the ACC Tournament title. A year after FSU won just 23 games in Link Jarrett’s first season in Tallahassee, the Seminoles are now in position to pick up a trophy and win No. 43 before the NCAA Tournament begins.

The Seminoles have also strengthened their argument that they have earned a top-8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. While the discussion for the No. 8 spot has revolved around Georgia and Virginia, the Seminoles knocked off the Cavaliers on Friday and the Bulldogs lost their only SEC Tournament game. FSU will need to wait until Monday’s selection show, but a long run in Charlotte is a persuasive argument and would keep the Seminoles home if they advance past a regional and into the Super Regionals.

Williams went 3 for 5 with four RBI and his home run was his ninth of the season and FSU’s 105th of 2024. Daniel Cantu went 2 for 4 with an RBI triple and two runs scored, while Drew Faurot went 2 for 3 with a two-run single in the third.

The Seminoles hit .385 with runners in scoring position.

While Wake (38-20) scored six runs and had seven hits, FSU’s pitchers held the Demon Deacons to 4 of 14 (.286) with two outs and they stranded 12 runners.

Armstrong ran into some trouble in 1.2 innings, allowing three earned runs. But FSU’s arms settled in through the middle innings.

John Abraham threw two innings, striking out four with a big curveball. But he developed a cut on his finger and the walks added up.

Connor Hults entered the game with the bases loaded but induced a flyout to end Wake’s threat in the fourth. Hults also struck out a pair of batters in the fifth.

Joe Charles was called upon with two outs in the sixth, retiring Jack Winnay as Williams hauled in the ball against the wall in center.

Conner Whittaker wrapped it up for FSU, allowing a pair of runs in the eighth but pitching 2.2 innings and securing a spot in the title game.

