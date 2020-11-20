Warchant - McDonald's Nuggets: FSU shines in NBA Draft; Fletcher Loyer; more

Florida State should gain momentum from this week's NBA Draft. We go more in depht on that and give an update on Fletcher Loyer ’s upcoming decision plus a Commit of the Week.

The NBA Draft is often used as a huge recruiting tool for the top programs with players getting picked to play at the highest level. In a typical year, you’ll see some of the top coaches make their way to New York City to support their players and get face time on ESPN’s coverage of the event.

So which program should see the biggest boost coming out of this year’s NBA Draft? That’d be Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State Seminoles. Georgia should be able to capitalize on Anthony Edwards going No. 1 and Penny Hardaway shouldn’t have a problem selling James Wiseman going behind him, but we all expected them to go at the top when we put out last year’s rankings.

In the 2019 Rivals150, Patrick Williams finished at No. 20 overall. It’s not a huge surprise to see a former five-star get picked in the first round after a year, but it doesn’t usually happen when a prospect outside the top 10 gets picked at No. 4 as a one-and-done. The Seminoles coaching staff did a terrific job of developing Williams and finding a role for him to play to his strengths. This is also a credit to Williams, who always seems to get a little better with his strong work ethic.

That’s not where it ends for Florida State. You know what’s even more out of the ordinary than the No. 20 prospect getting picked fourth overall after a year? An unranked, three-star prospect with no other high-major offers getting picked 11th overall after his sophomore year. That’s exactly what just happened with Devin Vassell. The 6-foot-7 wing arrived in Tallahassee with a ton of natural ability that needed to be refined and a lanky frame that needed to add some muscle. Credit assistant coach Charlton Young for nailing the evaluation process with Vassell and also bringing him along to where he’s a lottery pick halfway through his college eligibility.

The player development pitch just got a whole lot easier for Hamilton and his staff going forward.