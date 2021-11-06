 McKenzie Milton expected to start today for FSU Football vs. N.C. State
McKenzie Milton expected to start at QB for FSU football vs. N.C. State

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

With Jordan Travis apparently battling illness this week, the Florida State football team is expected to turn its offense over once again to veteran UCF transfer McKenzie Milton.

Milton, who started three games earlier this season, has completed 58 of 93 passes for 548 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He will face an N.C. State defense that is among the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Travis has led FSU to victories in three of the Seminoles' past four games but is one of several players apparently battling an illness this week.

Travis was not with the other quarterbacks during early pregame warmups Saturday.

(Melina Myers/USAToday Sports Images)

FSU and N.C. State will square off at 4 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

The Seminoles are thinner than usual at quarterback right now following Chubba Purdy's decision to transfer earlier this week. That leaves the 'Noles with Milton, Travis, redshirt freshman Tate Rodemaker and walk-on Gino English.

