McKenzie Milton expected to start at QB for FSU football vs. N.C. State

With Jordan Travis apparently battling illness this week, the Florida State football team is expected to turn its offense over once again to veteran UCF transfer McKenzie Milton.

Milton, who started three games earlier this season, has completed 58 of 93 passes for 548 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He will face an N.C. State defense that is among the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Travis has led FSU to victories in three of the Seminoles' past four games but is one of several players apparently battling an illness this week.

Travis was not with the other quarterbacks during early pregame warmups Saturday.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***