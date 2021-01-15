The Florida State football team's premier pick-ups in the transfer portal, QB McKenzie Milton (UCF) and DE Jermaine Johnson (UGA), have arrived in Tallahassee and had their first interviews with the local media on Friday.

McKenzie Milton

Current health: Milton says he's at "90 percent" -- expects to be fully cleared for spring, has a checkup on Monday with his doctor in Minnesota. "If we had to play this weekend, I could go."

On being a leader: says he doesn't want to a rah-rah guy early on, wants to lead by actions -- coming in early, staying late, putting in the work.

Why FSU: says he feels the history at Florida State is "second to none," that the logo speaks for itself and rattled off FSU greats Bobby Bowden, Deion Sanders and Jalen Ramsey.

On fellow UCF transfer DB Brandon Moore: Calls him electric, 4.4 guy, a true shutdown corner.

