It was more than his knack for delivering big-time throws and possessing the athleticism to make highlight-reel plays with his feet. It was his toughness and resourcefulness. The feeling that his team was never out of a game as long as he was behind center.

"Whenever there was a play to be made, he would make it," said Grant Heston, UCF's former vice president of communications and marketing. "Sometimes you'd be left asking, 'How'd he do that?' You start thinking he can do anything."

Heston thinks immediately of two signature moments.

First there was the 2017 Peach Bowl against Auburn, when Milton capped off UCF's magical 13-0 season by leading the Knights to a 34-27 victory. He passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 116 yards and another score, but it was one fourth-quarter pass that will always stand out. With the score tied at 20, Milton faked a reverse handoff, rolled to his right, eluded a defender deep in the backfield, darted back up the middle, then jumped to the side and rifled a side-arm pass for a touchdown to receiver Dredrick Snelson.

Then there was the 2018 regular-season game at Memphis, when the Knights were trailing, 30-24, in the fourth quarter and Milton came through with the winning touchdown in spectacular fashion. On first-and-goal from the 7-yard line, Milton faked an inside handoff, sprinted around the right end and appeared to be in danger of getting stopped short of the end zone. Instead, the quarterback leaped into the air, was flipped upside down by a Memphis defender and landed just across the goal line.

The play gave UCF its first lead of the game, and the Knights were able to hold on for the road victory en route to another perfect regular season.