First up is this Media Day Insider Report, which includes updates on injured starters Tamorrion Terry and Marvin Wilson, notes on freshmen who have impressed, coaching connections on Taggart's new-look staff and more.

FSU's players and assistant coaches discussed a variety of topics for about 90 minutes, and Warchant will be bringing complete coverage from the event in the coming days -- both in the form of stories and video interviews.

Before Florida State's football players attended the team's annual Fan Day event at the Tucker Center on Sunday afternoon, the Seminoles first took part in their annual Media Day interviews at Doak Campbell.

During his Media Day press conference on Sunday morning, Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart said that Marvin Wilson will be ready to go for the opener against Boise State.



A few minutes later, meeting with the media for the first time since going down with a knee injury over a week ago, Wilson said the exact same thing.

"I'll be 100 percent healthy for the opener," the junior defensive lineman said. "I'm just going back to take it (day by day), just being precautious with it. We're just taking real good measures to make sure I get to the first game, so I can ball out."

Wilson hasn't practiced for nine days, injuring his knee in a drill at the beginning of practice last Friday. But both Wilson and Taggart said the All-America candidate should be returning to practice sooner than later.

"I'll be back out there Monday doing some individuals," Wilson said.

He described the injury as both a knee sprain and a knee bruise. Either way, it wasn't a ligament tear -- which is always a concern when a player feels a pain his knee. But Wilson said he knew right away, as soon as he went to the ground that day, that it wasn't a season-threatening injury.

"I could tell it wasn't too serious," said Wilson, who had a meniscus tear last year. "Y'all should know by now, I'm a solider. If anything happens, I'm going to fight through it. I wasn't too worried."