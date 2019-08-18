Media Day Insider: Wilson, Terry talk returns from injury; freshmen impress
Before Florida State's football players attended the team's annual Fan Day event at the Tucker Center on Sunday afternoon, the Seminoles first took part in their annual Media Day interviews at Doak Campbell.
FSU's players and assistant coaches discussed a variety of topics for about 90 minutes, and Warchant will be bringing complete coverage from the event in the coming days -- both in the form of stories and video interviews.
First up is this Media Day Insider Report, which includes updates on injured starters Tamorrion Terry and Marvin Wilson, notes on freshmen who have impressed, coaching connections on Taggart's new-look staff and more.
FSU DL Marvin Wilson: I'll be '100 percent' for Boise State
During his Media Day press conference on Sunday morning, Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart said that Marvin Wilson will be ready to go for the opener against Boise State.
A few minutes later, meeting with the media for the first time since going down with a knee injury over a week ago, Wilson said the exact same thing.
"I'll be 100 percent healthy for the opener," the junior defensive lineman said. "I'm just going back to take it (day by day), just being precautious with it. We're just taking real good measures to make sure I get to the first game, so I can ball out."
Wilson hasn't practiced for nine days, injuring his knee in a drill at the beginning of practice last Friday. But both Wilson and Taggart said the All-America candidate should be returning to practice sooner than later.
"I'll be back out there Monday doing some individuals," Wilson said.
He described the injury as both a knee sprain and a knee bruise. Either way, it wasn't a ligament tear -- which is always a concern when a player feels a pain his knee. But Wilson said he knew right away, as soon as he went to the ground that day, that it wasn't a season-threatening injury.
"I could tell it wasn't too serious," said Wilson, who had a meniscus tear last year. "Y'all should know by now, I'm a solider. If anything happens, I'm going to fight through it. I wasn't too worried."
WR Terry plans return to practice this week
Star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry's knee injury was a little more serious than Wilson's and required a surgical procedure before the start of preseason camp, but he also plans to return to practice this week.
"I was gonna go back Monday, but I'm gonna wait two or three more days," Terry told Warchant on Sunday. "I just really want to be 100 percent when I get back out there. I feel all right. I just feel a little sore right now."
Terry has not been inactive during his time away from team drills. The redshirt sophomore said he has been working on his footwork on his own, he's been rehabbing his injured leg, and he's staying after practices to catch passes on his own.
He said he started "cutting" on the injured leg a couple of days ago.
"I catch like 100, 200 balls every day after practice with the Jugs (passing machine)," Terry said. "I stay after practice with the quarterbacks sometimes and catch balls with them too. I'm trying to just stay in shape so when I get back out there I won't be fatigued or anything like that."
