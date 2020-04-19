With the first round of voting in our Warchant Bracket Challenge now complete, the stage is set for several big-time showdowns in Round 2 as we continue our quest to determine the fans' choice for the No. 1 player in Florida State football history. We are now down to 32 players, and perhaps the three most compelling battles in our march to the Sweet 16 will feature six stars from the heart of the Seminoles' Dynasty era. In the Offensive Playmakers Bracket, we'll get the highly anticipated battle of the Warricks -- No. 4 seed Warrick Dunn squaring off against No. 5 seed Peter Warrick. Both players were landslide winners in their first-round pairings. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Then in the Defensive Line Bracket, there will be a showdown between a pair of former teammates who worked together to terrorize opposing quarterbacks: No. 1 seed Peter Boulware will go up against No. 4 seed Reinard Wilson.

Also in the Defensive Line Bracket, it will be a mammoth battle between two of the greatest defensive tackles to ever wear garnet and gold -- No. 2 seed Andre Wadsworth vs. No. 3 seed Corey Simon. There will be plenty of other compelling matchups as well. In the Offensive Playmakers Bracket, No. 6 seed Chris Weinke will get a chance to prove he should have been seeded higher as he goes up against No. 3 Dalvin Cook. Two of the most prolific wide receivers in school history -- Ron Sellers and Fred Biletnikoff -- will go head-to-head in the Legends Bracket. And in the Special Teams Bracket, we'll get a battle between superstar placekickers -- No. 1 seed Sebastian Janikowski and No. 2 seed Roberto Aguayo. Be sure to visit Warchant.com on Monday morning as we begin the second-round voting. And as always, the subscribers who make the most compelling arguments for their votes on the Tribal Council will receive a $25 e-card to Garnet & Gold. A new winner will be chosen every day of voting. Here is the complete updated bracket below, and be sure to watch our Gene Williams and Ira Schoffel discuss the first-round results and second-round battles in the video above.