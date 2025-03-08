Memorable finish: Ewin scores 26 points, FSU wins Ham's final home game

Everywhere Leonard Hamilton looked there were old friends. About 150 players from his playing days at Tennessee-Martin to teams at Oklahoma State, Miami and Florida State were among those in attendance on Saturday.

Hamilton tried not to be distracted. There were reminders everywhere. Hamilton joked that even the morning shootaround was wild, with sons and daughters of his alumni players hanging out in the stands and playing hoops on one end of the court.

“Visiting with all the players that made the sacrifice to come and want to be here, a part of this moment, was somewhat overwhelming to me,” Hamilton said. “I thought maybe I could block it all out and just stay focused on the game. But it seemed like every few minutes, someone had to have their moment and us reminisce about some of those things that we experienced along our journey, and then you start realizing how important those relationships were and how meaningful it was to each individual.”

Hamilton took time for each, even a familiar face on the other bench in Andy Enfield, an FSU assistant from 2006-11. After four straight losses, the Seminoles bounced back as Malique Ewin's return helped ensure Hamilton's send-off at the Tucker Center included a win.

Ewin shot 10 of 13 from the floor to surpass his season-best and score a career-high 26 points in FSU's 76-69 win over SMU on Saturday. The junior forward/center also shot 6 of 7 from the line and had eight rebounds after missing two games due to a foot/ankle injury.

Jamir Watkins scored 20 points on 5 of 12 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds in his final regular-season game at FSU. (He has scored 20 or more points in four of the last five games.) Watkins, Bostyn Holt and walk-ons Jesse Jones and Jason Simpson all started, as is usual in prior years under Hamilton.

FSU (17-14, 8-12 ACC) snapped a four-game slide and damaged SMU's postseason chances. Saturday's victory was Hamilton's 200th regular-season win, and it came in his final opportunity ahead of next week's ACC Tournament.

The Mustangs finish the regular season at 22-9, 13-7 in Enfield's first season at the school.

“Coach Hamilton is one of the best coaches in our game of basketball, college basketball,” said Enfield. “Everybody is really appreciative of him as a person. It’s just incredible when you talk about 50 plus years. He is just one of the best."