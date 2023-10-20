Homecoming celebrations at Florida State University are special events. In the second season (1948) after the institution changed from a women’s college to a co-educational one, the Seminoles defeated the University of Tampa 33-12 at Centennial Field in Tallahassee on December 4, 1948. On that weekend, FSU celebrated its first homecoming weekend.

It has been my good fortune to have attended FSU’s homecomings from 1948-1956 and from 1962-2021. Probably the most special of all of the homecomings that I have attended was the weekend of October 28, 1950, when FSU defeated Sewanee 27-7. At that game, the new stadium was dedicated and named Doak S. Campbell Stadium, the Fight Song was sung at a game for the first time and the band adopted the name, “Marching Chiefs.” My memories about the early homecomings are predominately about the ones that I attended as a student (1952-55) and write about in this article.

There were not many male alumni so nearly all the alums that attended were FSCW graduates. Many brought with them their spouses, who had attended the University of Florida or other male colleges. The student population was much smaller but bolstered by male students from the other institutions with much smaller female populations who came to Tallahassee for the weekend, where the women outnumbered men by a large margin. There was strong support from the Tallahassee community especially from the banks and businesses. A number of the events were sponsored by business enterprises. It was mainly a local Tallahassee-based ceremony, quite different than the national gathering that descends upon Tallahassee these days.

On campus, there was very serious competition among the fraternities, sororities and dormitories regarding house decorations, parade floats and skits. The themes of which seem to been mostly centered around pride of the organization involved or how badly FSU was going to beat the opposing school. Full nights were spent on perfecting the artwork. Fraternity pledges were expected to participate in these projects. Of utmost importance to students was getting a date for the homecoming events. Female students decided to either borrow or buy outfits to wear. Males tried to save a few dollars that would be needed and made arrangements to double date with someone who had access to an automobile.

In the beginning Friday would come and the first thing on the homecoming agenda would be the parade. It would begin downtown and wind its way to the FSU campus, much smaller than today and end somewhere past the Westcott Building, where the gate was too small to allow the vehicles access to the center of the campus. There was no horse and rider to lead the parade but there was a pair of male twirlers, “The Flying Seminoles.” It was a pair of guys who combined some acrobatic moves with twirling and leading the band. The pair had been recruited out of a Miami high school and were on scholarships at FSU. The floats decorated by students would be on display and evaluated. University officials as well as the five finalists for homecoming queen would ride in convertibles. Units of FSU’s ROTC units would march. Sometimes the parade would include active-duty soldiers, jeeps and passenger trucks. Several high school bands from nearby would also be included.

Closely following the parade would be the Homecoming Banquet in the Suwanee Dining Room. Most of the parade participants would go directly to the banquet, where they would be joined by additional faculty, administrators, students and alumni. During the banquet, the finalists for homecoming queen would be introduced. They would be wearing full-feathered headdresses similar to those worn by western plains Indians. At the time FSU knew very little about the attire and customs of the Seminole Tribe, which did not become a federal-recognized tribe until 1957. In later years the “Queen” has been changed to “Princess” and a male “Chief” added. A Seminole turban is now presented to the Chief and beaded head attire for the Princess instead of the incorrect feathered headdresses. Several awards would be presented. The main feature of the program was the speaker, who was either a national or even international figure of importance.

Following the banquet came the “Pow Wow.” The Pow Wow of the early years was quite different than the more current ones. They were in Doak Campbell Stadium. They were designed to entertain not just the students and alumni but Tallahassee families and other families in town for the festivities. A main feature was the presentation of the five or so finalists in the skit competition and the award to the best. The winners of the House Decoration competition would also be announced.

FSU’s first homecoming Queen was Clara Moffitt Howell McKay.