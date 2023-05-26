Longtime Tallahassee resident and FSU graduate Jim Joanos shares his latest story about one of the leaders of the 1960s FSU football defenses, John Crowe.

He came to FSU with a dream to follow in the footsteps of Fred Biletnikoff and become a great wide receiver. John Crowe graduated from FSU as one of the best safeties ever to have played for the Seminoles, before or since. After college, he has attained a very high rung of success as a scholar, an Air Force pilot, a corporate executive, a community leader and, more recently, an author.

More importantly, in his after-college life he has set a standard of giving back to his university very, very few can equal. With all that he has accomplished, you would expect him to wear a cape and fly faster than a bullet. Instead, you have a humble, competent, family man, retired from some very important positions, active in his church, who daily finds ways to assist his fellow human beings.

Crowe grew up in St. Cloud, Fla., a small town that he refers to as “The Cloud.” In high school, he starred in football, basketball, baseball and track, but most importantly in the classroom, where he was a straight A student. He was good enough to play at the college level in football and basketball. At one time, he thought he would play basketball at Duke but an injury closed that door. He then chose football at FSU.

When he got to FSU in 1965, freshmen could not play on the varsity. Consequently, he played on the freshman team that first season. In 1966, he moved up to the varsity as a wideout. However, FSU had a large stable of outstanding wideouts, including Ron Sellers, Lane Fenner and T.K. Wetherell. Crowe had too much talent to play on a limited basis. He was moved to the defense and safety. It turned out to be an excellent move as he became one of the hardest-hitting safeties of all time. In his senior season (1968), as leader of the defensive backs, he made an unbelievable 104 tackles and five interceptions. For that he was awarded first-team All-South honors. In 1991, his accomplishments on the football field were honored when he was inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

In the classroom and as a student leader, Crowe accomplished even more. A mathematics-chemistry major, in recognition of his classroom achievements, he attained membership in Phi Beta Kappa. In recognition of his student leadership, he was awarded Omicron Delta Kappa and Gold Key memberships. After attaining his bachelor’s degree, Johnny continued at FSU another year and obtained a master’s degree.

His most valuable achievement at FSU was to meet and marry Betty, a home economics major. They met at a fraternity-sorority party. Together they have been a most outstanding team. Both have had successful careers as well as raising a close-knit family. They have two sons, a daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters, who they cherish and see often.

An ROTC cadet at FSU, Johnny was commissioned an Air Force lieutenant and began a military career after FSU. He excelled in flight school, got his wings, and flew C-141s during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force in 1997 as a Lieutenant colonel and senior pilot.

One of his assignments while in the Air Force was to teach mathematics at the Air Force Academy Prep School in Colorado. A student at that institution was a guy named Rohn Stark, an outstanding overall athlete and punter on the football team. Stark had his heart set on being an Air Force pilot but his dream fell through when he was discovered to be color blind. He began a search for an alternate career path. Crowe, impressed with Stark’s athletic ability and character, suggested that Stark might consider an athletic career. Crowe put Stark in contact with FSU and, in time, Stark entered FSU as a student-athlete. Stark became the best punter in history at FSU and went beyond that to have a career in the NFL from 1982-97.