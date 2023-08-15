In the early years of FSU football, it was quite simple: You went to the games if you wanted to see them. There was no television to compete with live attendance. There were cheerleaders and a good marching band playing football and patriotic music and the game. That was it.

Then along came television. At first, It was not that good. However, through the years, television broadcasts have gotten better. It is so good today that many even prefer watching games at home compared to going to the stadium. After all, you can get replays and knowledgeable commentary right in your living room. You can invite some neighbors or relatives over to share the game with you. For some attending games in person can be a lot of trouble as well as very expensive.

However, for many of us, we want to be there where it is happening. We want to have it all around us. We want more than just to see the games themselves. Colleges have tried to offer more in order to increase attendance. The “Game Day Experience,” as it is called, is now a festival instead of just a game. For many, It would be more accurate to call it a “game weekend experience” as attending an FSU game usually involves more than a single day.

For many the “game day experience” might start as early as Thursday. They come from out-of-town and own condominiums or rent apartments in Tallahassee. On Thursdays and Fridays, they might attend a seminar or a lecture or attend an activity of another sport. They may go to one of the FSU-themed apparel stores and buy a hat or a shirt for the game. If they have college age kids, they might bring them for tours of the campus and show them where their parents met. For homecoming games there are parades, banquets and class reunions. Some weekends there might be fraternity or sorority, team, department and college reunions. There is College Town with its stores and saloons.

The day of the game begins early. Some folks will meet friends at pancake houses. A huge number will go to the stadium early and prepare for tailgating. They will set up tents and light up grills. Some will even have portable televisions. There will be music. The fields around the stadium will resemble large campgrounds. Langford Green will be filled with merchant booths. The stadium bookstore will be packed with customers. Some fans will have their photos taken in front of the huge sculpture of a horse and rider bearing the word “Unconquered” or at the larger-than-life size statute of Coach Bobby Bowden.

As gametime approaches, the size of the crowd increases. Groups of people are eating and drinking. The smell of barbecue is in the air. Cornhole game competition is strong in the parking lots. Lots of folks are at the baseball stadium where FSU's Marching Chiefs has a "skull session" concert. The sounds permeate the air. Nearby at the Sod Cemetery there are flowers placed upon plaques that represent former victories. A former player is speaking on a microphone, discussing what it is like to play football at FSU. Fans, young and old, are socializing in the streets, slowing down the last-minute cars coming in to park.

The band marches to the stadium followed by fans. Thousands of folks are already in the beautiful, brick gothic-style Doak Campbell Stadium. The teams are warming up. The garnet and gold glitter boys are there. There is a group of bare-chested male students with “Noles” spelled out. The players go back into the locker room. There is a short but most enjoyable pregame performance by the Marching Chiefs. Soon the players come back, everyone is cheering. There is a coin toss and then the wonderful “Osceola and Renegade” travel to the middle of the field and plant a burning spear. Fans go wild.