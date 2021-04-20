Norvell, of course, coached Memphis for four seasons before taking the FSU job in December 2019.

FSU has added non-conference home games against Memphis and Charleston Southern for the 2024 season, the university announced Tuesday.

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell will now see a very familiar school when he looks at the Seminoles' future schedules.

In Norvell's final season with the Tigers, they went 11-1 in the regular season and knocked off Cincinnati to win the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Also during that season, Memphis defeated Ole Miss from the Southeastern Conference.

FSU's 2024 schedule will feature three home games, including the annual battle with rival Florida in Tallahassee, and a road trip to Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

Here is the official release from FSU:

“I’m excited for this group of non-conference opponents,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Memphis is one of the top Group of 5 programs in the country, and trips to South Bend are always special with the history between our two programs. Having these three opponents coming to Tallahassee, along with going to Notre Dame, provides us a challenging but opportunistic non-conference slate.”

The Seminoles are set to host Memphis on Sept. 14, marking the first game between the programs since 1990. The teams first met in 1959 and have played 18 times. Florida State holds a 10-7-1 lead in the all-time series and is unbeaten in the last nine matchups.

Florida State will play Charleston Southern on Nov. 23. The Seminoles and Buccaneers first met in 2011, a 62-10 FSU victory, and played again in 2016, when Florida State won 52-8.

FSU travels to Notre Dame on Nov. 9 and hosts Florida Nov. 30 in the annual rivalry game on its traditional Thanksgiving weekend date.

