Messick dominant in FSU Baseball's 8-1 rout of No. 9 Louisville
Facing the highest-scoring offense in the country, Parker Messick was brilliant in Florida State’s 8-1 win over No. 9 Louisville in front of 4,033 fans at Dick Howser Stadium Thursday night.
Messick (5-2) tied a career high with 14 strikeouts and did not walk a batter in 6.2 scoreless innings.
The Seminoles (20-13, 8-8 ACC) scored five runs in the second inning, which was more than enough for Messick. Louisville (24-9, 9-4 ACC) was averaging 10.0 runs per game entering Thursday.
It was Messick’s second 14-strikeout game this season. Teammate Ross Dunn is the only other player in the conference with 14 strikeouts in a game this year.
Louisville’s lone run was unearned in the eighth inning, after FSU had extended its lead to 7-0. Wyatt Crowell and Dylan Simmons combined for 2.1 innings and three strikeouts out of the bullpen.
Jaime Ferrer paced the FSU offense, finishing with three hits and a career-high four RBI. He hit a two-run double in the five-run second inning and hit a two-run home run in the seventh. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Alex Toral capped the second-inning scoring with a two-run home run that scored Ferrer. Toral leads FSU with 10 home runs and 33 RBI.
Kaleb Corbett (2-1) started for the Cardinals and pitched 4.0 innings with six strikeouts.
Game two of the series against Louisville is Friday at 7 p.m. LHP Bryce Hubbart (5-1, 2.98 ERA) will pitch for the Seminoles.
OF NOTE:
* Parker Messick has thrown 21.2 consecutive innings at home without allowing a run, which covers his past three starts. In that span, he has 39 strikeouts and allowed just 11 hits and two walks.
* Thursday was Messick’s third game this season with at least 10 strikeouts and no walks allowed. He has six double-digit strikeout games this year.
* Messick’s 94 strikeouts on the season are the most in the country.
* Freshman Jaime Ferrer finished a triple shy of the cycle and had a career-high four RBI. His 42 hits and 11 doubles are the most on the team and he is now second in home runs with six.
* Leftfielder James Tibbs threw out a Louisville runner at the plate to end the second inning, his second assist of the year and fourth for the Seminoles. Tibbs also scored FSU’s first run and is tied with Brett Roberts for the team lead with 21.
* Alex Toral hit his 10thhome run of the year and third in the past four games. He leads FSU in home runs and RBI with 33.
