Messick dominant in FSU Baseball's 8-1 rout of No. 9 Louisville

Facing the highest-scoring offense in the country, Parker Messick was brilliant in Florida State's 8-1 win over No. 9 Louisville in front of 4,033 fans at Dick Howser Stadium Thursday night. Messick (5-2) tied a career high with 14 strikeouts and did not walk a batter in 6.2 scoreless innings. The Seminoles (20-13, 8-8 ACC) scored five runs in the second inning, which was more than enough for Messick. Louisville (24-9, 9-4 ACC) was averaging 10.0 runs per game entering Thursday.

FSU ace Parker Messick, shown earlier this season, struck out 14 batters Thursday against Louisville. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

It was Messick’s second 14-strikeout game this season. Teammate Ross Dunn is the only other player in the conference with 14 strikeouts in a game this year. Louisville’s lone run was unearned in the eighth inning, after FSU had extended its lead to 7-0. Wyatt Crowell and Dylan Simmons combined for 2.1 innings and three strikeouts out of the bullpen. Jaime Ferrer paced the FSU offense, finishing with three hits and a career-high four RBI. He hit a two-run double in the five-run second inning and hit a two-run home run in the seventh. He finished a triple shy of the cycle. Alex Toral capped the second-inning scoring with a two-run home run that scored Ferrer. Toral leads FSU with 10 home runs and 33 RBI. Kaleb Corbett (2-1) started for the Cardinals and pitched 4.0 innings with six strikeouts. Game two of the series against Louisville is Friday at 7 p.m. LHP Bryce Hubbart (5-1, 2.98 ERA) will pitch for the Seminoles.