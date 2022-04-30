Messick, Dunn team to shut out TCU; FSU softball wraps sweep of OSU

Messick (6-2) tied a career high with 14 strikeouts, the third time this season he has reached that mark. The left-hander took a perfect game into the fifth inning and a no-hitter into the sixth.

The Seminoles (25-15) led 6-0 after two innings and held the Horned Frogs (27-15) to two hits in the contest.

Parker Messick extended his scoreless innings streak at Dick Howser Stadium to 28.2 innings – and Reese Albert added 5 RBIs – in the FSU baseball team's 10-0 win Friday against No. 7 TCU.

Over his 28.2-inning scoreless streak – which includes games against Duke, No. 16 Notre Dame, No. 9 Louisville and No. 7 TCU – Messick has allowed just 13 hits and two walks while striking out 53 batters. His 14-strikeout games came against the Blue Devils, Cardinals and Horned Frogs, and he had 11 against the Fighting Irish.

At the plate, FSU got off to a hot start with three doubles and four runs in the first inning against Riley Cornelio (3-4). The TCU righty did not record an out against five batters.

Albert came through at the biggest times Friday night – with an RBI double in the first, a two-run single in the second and a two-run double in the sixth that provided the final margin.

Jordan Carrion continued to swing a hot bat, with three more hits Friday. Over his past 11 games, Carrion is hitting .500 (20-for-40) and has raised his batting average nearly 90 points in that span (.209 to .298).

All 12 of TCU’s batters struck out at least once. Reed Spenrath was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning and immediately retired on a double play. In the sixth, Luke Boyers doubled to start the inning before Messick struck out the next three batters.

Tommy Sacco led off the seventh with a single before Messick got a lineout and two more strikeouts to strand the runner.

Ross Dunn, making his first relief appearance of the year, struck out five of the six batters he faced. Messick and Dunn combined for 19 strikeouts, setting a school record for the most strikeouts in a game without a walk.

Game two between the Horned Frogs and Seminoles is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will air nationally on ACC Network, with LHP Bryce Hubbart (6-1) looking for his team-best seventh win of the season. TCU counters with RHP Marcelo Perez (4-1).

No. 4 FSU Softball finishes sweep of No. 7 OSU

The No. 4 Florida State softball team (45-5) earned its second straight ranked series sweep on Friday night with a 2-1 win over No. 7 Oklahoma State (39-9). Two solo home runs led the Seminoles to their 45th win of the season and 13th win over a ranked opponent.

After three straight outs by Emma Wilson and the Seminole defense, the Noles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After Kaley Mudge flew out to left field, Sydney Sherrill hit a first-pitch home run to straight-away center field. It was her fourth of the season and the 38th of her career. Her 38 career home runs rank in a tie for third all-time at FSU.

Oklahoma State tied it up in the fourth inning. Back-to-back hit-by-pitches put runners on first and second for the Cowgirls to start the inning. A groundout put runners on second and third for Sydney Pennington, who singled to left field to score OSU’s only run of the game.

The Seminoles retaliated in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run from Chloe Culp, who came in to pinch-hit for Amaya Ross. It was Culp’s fifth career home run and first since March 4, 2020, when she hit one at UCF.

The Seminole pitching staff shut down Oklahoma State for the second straight day, allowing just three hits and one run. Emma Wilson pitched a perfect first two innings before Kathryn Sandercock came in and earned her 24th win of the season.

Florida State now hosts the University of Florida for the home regular-season finale on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

