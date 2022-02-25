Messick fans career-high 13; FSU Baseball cruises to 7-0 win over Samford

Friday was Messick’s seventh career game with double-digit strikeouts and second this season – he struck out 11 James Madison hitters on Opening Day. Kyle McMullen, Joe Charles and Conner Whittaker allowed just one walk over the final two innings to close out the 'Noles’ first combined one-hitter since February 29, 2020 against FAU.

The reigning ACC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year, Messick was dominant all evening, allowing just two baserunners – a first-inning single and a fifth-inning hit batter. In his final frame, Messick struck out the side on just 11 pitches. For the game, the Plant City, Fla., native threw just 85 pitches, with 63 strikes.

Messick (2-0) claimed the win on the mound with a new career-high 13 strikeouts and no walks, and four Seminole pitchers combined to allow just one hit with 15 strikeouts.

Another stellar performance by Parker Messick led the No. 10 Florida State baseball team to a 7-0 win over Samford on Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

All nine Seminole starters had a hit, with Brett Roberts, Jordan Carrion, Colton Vincent and Treyton Rank recording two each. Logan Lacey hit a leadoff home run in the third inning and freshman Jaime Ferrer tripled to start the fifth inning. The Noles scored three runs in the fifth inning to push the lead to 7-0.

Pinch hitter Isaiah Perry added a single and has now reached base in all six of his plate appearances this season. Reese Albert, who leads the team in batting average at .563, is currently on a five-game hitting streak, joining Ferrer and freshman James Tibbs. With a single and two walks against the Bulldogs, Alex Toral has reached base safely in all five games this season.

The Noles (4-1) found a rhythm in the third with two runs on four hits, including a home run from Lacey, his second of the year. With a single, Roberts had his second multi-hit game as a Seminole and Tibbs had an RBI single.

Rank reached with a single then stole second and third before scoring on Lacey’s sacrifice fly.

Led by Ferrer’s triple, FSU opened the fifth inning with five consecutive hits.

Jacob Cravey (0-1) threw 3.2 innings for Samford (4-1), allowing eight hits and three earned runs.

UP NEXT:

Florida State will face Samford for game two of the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium. LHP Bryce Hubbart, last week’s ACC Pitcher of the Week with 13 strikeouts against James Madison, looks for his second win of the year for FSU.

OF NOTE:

* Parker Messick threw a new career-high 13 strikeouts.

* All nine starters had a hit. Pinch hitter Isaiah Perry also had a hit and has now reached base in all six plate appearances this season.

* Alex Toral has reached base safely in all five games this season.

* James Tibbs, Jaime Ferrer and Reese Albert all currently have five-game hitting streaks.

* Treyton Rank stole the first two bases of his career and leads the team this season.

