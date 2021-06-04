Messick, Lacey and Nelson lead FSU baseball to 5-2 win over Southern Miss

"We're going to keep doing our thing," FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. said. "It may not look pretty, but we've got a bunch of winners. ... I'll go to battle them with anytime. Special group."

FSU will play again on Saturday night against the winner of Ole Miss-Southeast Missouri State.

Behind another strong start from the ACC Pitcher of the Year, Parker Messick, and three home runs, the Seminoles came back from an early deficit to knock off Southern Miss 5-2 Friday in Game 1 of the Oxford Regional.

It's the recipe that's worked the best for Florida State baseball this season: Solid pitching and the long ball.

The Seminoles got down early in the first inning thanks mainly to a pair of infield errors. The first four batters in the Southern Miss lineup reached against Parker Messick, but FSU's lefty ace settled down after that and didn't allow another Golden Eagle to touch home plate.

He went six innings and scattered seven hits and allowed zero earned runs.

"He's the epitome of what you want in a student-athlete," Martin Jr. said. "Things are not going his way, a couple of balls off the end of the bat, a couple of errors. And what does he do? He gives us six (innings), keeps us in the ball game and gives us a chance.

"He's a throwback. And that's a good thing."

Said Messick: "One error every now and then isn't going to kill me. For the rest of the game you've got to give your team a chance. ... At that point my job is to put up zeroes for my offense so they can give us back the lead. And it worked out tonight."

After a slow start, the FSU offense finally found life in the sixth inning.

Tyler Martin reached on a dropped fly ball by the right fielder. After Southern Miss starting pitcher Hunter Stanley screamed at his teammate for the error, he subsequently gave up a two-run homer to Logan Lacey on an 0-2 pitch. He then walked Mat Nelson before Robbie Martin lined into a double play.

Elijah Cabell then hit his 15th homer of the season, again on an 0-2 pitch, to give the Seminoles their first lead of the regional. Cabell was actually fooled on the pitch, but still got the barrel on it and sent it over the fence.

"He's so strong he doesn't need but one arm to hit it out," Martin Jr. said.

Florida State then extended the lead in the top of the eighth. Lacey led off the inning with a double down the left field line on the first pitch. Then Nelson, the ACC Player of the Year, smoked a 2-0 fastball over the fence in left field to give the Seminoles a 5-2 lead. It was the catcher's 23rd homer of the season.

"He's just a beast," Lacey said of Nelson, who is once again tied for the national lead in homers.

That was more than enough for the FSU bullpen, which didn't allow a run to sew up the victory. Jack Anderson recorded the last four outs to advance the Seminoles into the winners’ bracket showdown on Saturday night.

Martin Jr. said the coaching staff wasn't yet decided on who would start tomorrow night but it will be either redshirt freshman Bryce Hubbart or redshirt junior Conor Grady.

