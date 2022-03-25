Messick strikes out career-high 14, leads FSU to shutout win over Duke

The No. 7 Florida State baseball team (15-6, 5-2) opened its weekend series against Duke (11-11, 2-5) with a 4-0 win on Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium. Parker Messick (4-1) led the effort with a career-high 14 strikeouts in the Seminoles’ second shutout of the season.

Messick's 14 strikeouts tied teammate Ross Dunn for the most by any ACC pitcher this season. He struck out double-digit hitters for the fourth time this season and ninth time in his career.

As a team, FSU entered the game second in the country with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, and Messick was second nationally with 51 strikeouts. FSU has reached 10-plus strikeouts in 17 straight games and 20 of 21 this year. Jonah Scolaro closed out the game with two scoreless innings, throwing 19 strikes on 27 pitches.

