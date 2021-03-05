Redshirt freshman Parker Messick pitched a career-high 8.0 innings Friday and struck out 11 batters as FSU beat No. 16 Virginia 2-0 at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles (3-4, 1-3 ACC) got a pair of runs in the third inning against the Cavaliers (5-4, 1-3 ACC) as the two teams combined for just seven hits and 29 strikeouts in the pitching duel. Hunter Perdue worked around a one-out single in the ninth inning to earn his first career save. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Redshirt freshman left-hander Parker Messick threw eight shutout innings Friday night against Virginia. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

Messick (1-2) was strong throughout the night for the Seminoles, notching perfect innings with four total strikeouts over the seventh and eighth frames. Energetic all night, Messick exited to a roar from the crowd of 1,422 after 114 pitches. The Cavaliers did not have a runner reach third base all night. In the fifth, Logan Michaels hit a one-out double and Chris Newell reached on a hit by pitch, but Alex Tappen grounded out to Logan Lacey at third base, starting a 5-4-3 double play that ended the inning. In the sixth inning, Virginia had two runners on base after a pair of singles, but popups to shortstop and first base ended the inning and the threat. Messick did not allow another baserunner. In the ninth, Perdue, pitching for just the third time as a Seminole after missing last season with Tommy John surgery, hit 96 mph on the radar gun and worked around a one-out single, Virginia’s fourth hit of the night. With two outs, designated hitter Kyle Teel hit a rocket off Perdue’s back, but the redshirt junior regrouped and threw to first base to end the ballgame.