Miami 4-star OL commit plans official visits to FSU, three SEC schools
Even though he committed to the University of Miami back in March of 2018, four-star offensive lineman Laurence Seymore has never been seen as a hard commit for the Hurricanes.
The talented Miami Central standout has always kept his options open, and that point was made clear recently when he announced a top 10 list of schools and confirmed that he plans to take five official visits.
“I never got a chance to enjoy the recruiting process because I committed so early,” Laurence told Rivals' Miami site, CaneSport.com. “So I’ll take all my visits, will do what all recruits do.”
Florida State, which certainly needs offensive line help and has had Seymore's interest for some time, will get one of those five official visits. The other three will be Southeastern Conference powers LSU, Florida and Georgia.
“They are after me really hard,” Seymore said. “I’m talking to coaches from those schools every day."
He’s also talking with UM's coaches on a daily basis.
