Even though he committed to the University of Miami back in March of 2018, four-star offensive lineman Laurence Seymore has never been seen as a hard commit for the Hurricanes.

The talented Miami Central standout has always kept his options open, and that point was made clear recently when he announced a top 10 list of schools and confirmed that he plans to take five official visits.

“I never got a chance to enjoy the recruiting process because I committed so early,” Laurence told Rivals' Miami site, CaneSport.com. “So I’ll take all my visits, will do what all recruits do.”

