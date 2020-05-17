News More News
Miami 4-star OL commit plans official visits to FSU, three SEC schools

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Even though he committed to the University of Miami back in March of 2018, four-star offensive lineman Laurence Seymore has never been seen as a hard commit for the Hurricanes.

The talented Miami Central standout has always kept his options open, and that point was made clear recently when he announced a top 10 list of schools and confirmed that he plans to take five official visits.

“I never got a chance to enjoy the recruiting process because I committed so early,” Laurence told Rivals' Miami site, CaneSport.com. “So I’ll take all my visits, will do what all recruits do.”

Laurence Seymore was named Offensive Line MVP at the Rivals camp in Miami in February.
Florida State, which certainly needs offensive line help and has had Seymore's interest for some time, will get one of those five official visits. The other three will be Southeastern Conference powers LSU, Florida and Georgia.

“They are after me really hard,” Seymore said. “I’m talking to coaches from those schools every day."

He’s also talking with UM's coaches on a daily basis.

