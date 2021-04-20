 Florida State football a hot topic among many recruits at Miami Rivals Camp
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 07:53:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami Camp Insider: Several FSU targets set up summer official visits

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Several Florida State prospects turned out for the Rivals Camp in Miami on Sunday, and many of them are already planning trips to Tallahassee for official and unofficial visits.

Warchant caught up with each of those prospects to get the latest on their recruitment, their visit plans and more.

Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Four-star LB Wesley Bissainthe is excited for his official visit in FSU in June.
Four-star LB Wesley Bissainthe is excited for his official visit in FSU in June.

Two major LB targets eye June visits to FSU

There was a strong group of linebacker prospects at the Miami Rivals camp on Sunday, and two of the best also happened to be major targets for the Florida State staff -- four-star Wesley Bissainthe out of Miami Central and three-star Omar Graham Jr. out of Fort Lauderdale Stranahan.

Both have set official visits to FSU in June.

"FSU is on me every single day," Graham said. "I talk with a lot of the staff. I'm talking with Coach [Ron] Dugans, Coach [Mike] Norvell and Coach [Chris] Marve, all of them. I feel great about them. I think it's an amazing program and great culture now with this coaching staff. FSU is recruiting me really hard."

The versatile linebacker was excited to share the news that he has set up his official visit to Tallahassee.

"I now have an official visit there for June 11th-13th," Graham said. "I just set it up. I have to move around some things with other schools and shuffle it, but that's when I'll be there for that visit. I want to see what the atmosphere is going to be like around the coaches and my interaction with the players to see how they vibe off the coaches. Is that a place I can see myself for sure at the next three or four years?"

When explaining what he likes about Florida State, Graham rattled off a list of things.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}