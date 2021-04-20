There was a strong group of linebacker prospects at the Miami Rivals camp on Sunday, and two of the best also happened to be major targets for the Florida State staff -- four-star Wesley Bissainthe out of Miami Central and three-star Omar Graham Jr. out of Fort Lauderdale Stranahan.

Both have set official visits to FSU in June.

"FSU is on me every single day," Graham said. "I talk with a lot of the staff. I'm talking with Coach [Ron] Dugans, Coach [Mike] Norvell and Coach [Chris] Marve, all of them. I feel great about them. I think it's an amazing program and great culture now with this coaching staff. FSU is recruiting me really hard."

The versatile linebacker was excited to share the news that he has set up his official visit to Tallahassee.

"I now have an official visit there for June 11th-13th," Graham said. "I just set it up. I have to move around some things with other schools and shuffle it, but that's when I'll be there for that visit. I want to see what the atmosphere is going to be like around the coaches and my interaction with the players to see how they vibe off the coaches. Is that a place I can see myself for sure at the next three or four years?"

When explaining what he likes about Florida State, Graham rattled off a list of things.