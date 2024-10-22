Miami coach Mario Cristobal on FSU, rivalry vs. the Seminoles

(Photo by USATSI)

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday after as his team gets ready to host Florida State on Saturday night. Cristobal spoke about the rivalry between the two teams and what he has seen from FSU on film this season.

Mario Cristobal on what this game means to this Miami team, which has a number of key players on it that are not from the state of Florida: "You'd be surprised how many guys you would think wouldn't be familiar with it but that are familiar with it. I think it's important that we always educate our players on the history of the University of Miami and such an insanely awesome rivalry like we've always had with Florida State and at the same time making sure that the main thing stays the main thing so that we don't spill over into emotional play and stuff that doesn't contribute to winning. But the response and the excitement is what you could imagine. I don't think the rivalry and the juice and energy behind it will ever change. It's Florida State-Miami and certainly looking forward to a great challenge and a great opportunity.



Mario Cristobal when asked if the dynamics of this game change given Miami is undefeated and FSU has just one win and this is basically the game that can salvage FSU's season: I don't think any. And I could say as a player, I don't, we never looked at the record of anyone we were playing. Whatever the record of any team is in this rivalry you're going to get the best version of them and they're going to get the version of you. And that's what makes the game so incredibly intense and physical and that's why so many guys come here, to play in that game.



Mario Cristobal on FSU's defensive front: We are playing against a really good defensive front and a defense that last Friday night held their opponent to 3 of 17 in third down and is really big and massive and powerful up front.