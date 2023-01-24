Florida State had won nine straight games against Miami. But on Tuesday the Seminoles weren't competitive for the first 20 minutes.

Miami used an early 15-0 lead to pull away but it was just the start of a dreadful night for FSU. The No. 20 Hurricanes drilled 11 3-pointers en route to an 86-63 win over FSU.

The Seminoles (7-14, 5-5 ACC) followed up their best ACC win with arguably their worst league loss. FSU was coming off a surprising 71-64 victory at Pittsburgh, but three days later was lethargic in the first half and suffered its most lopsided loss of the season.

Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 11th straight game he has scored 10 or more points. Mills shot 4 of 12 from the floor.

FSU had just six rebounds in the first half while Miami had seven offensive rebounds. The Seminoles had no offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes, and Miami had a 54-28 lead.

"I think we set a record tonight," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I’ve never been on a team that got no offensive rebounds in a half. I’ve never seen that. I’ve never heard that. We’re playing with four guards and a power forward. I get that. But that’s part of the game. … We did not shoot that well. We had plenty of opportunities to get offensive rebounds."

FSU had won nine straight games in the series, including a pair of one-point wins in 2021-22. But on Tuesday it was all Miami.

Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece. Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3). How big of a motivation was halting the losing streak? It was a major pregame storyline.

"Yes. Very simply," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. "Florida State has a great basketball program. Leonard Hamilton does a great job. They have very good players. But the last few years, the nine-game winning streak was gnawing at me. I told the players that we needed to come ready to play and we did."

Pack and Wong each made four 3-point attempts as Miami drilled 11 shots from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes have made 10 or more 3-pointers in six games this season.

Miami also outrebounded Florida State 40-23. Darin Green Jr. and Matthew Cleveland each had five rebounds for the Seminoles.

One of the few bright spots for FSU was a floater from Baba Miller in the first half and improved effort in the second half. Miller had six points and two rebounds in 17 minutes.



