Miami QB King: FSU's Milton a friend & business partner, but rival on field

At the Atlantic Coast Conference Kickoff event Wednesday, King commented on his NIL partnership with Milton, their relationship off the field and the upcoming tilt between FSU and Miami.

Florida State's McKenzie Milton and Miami's D’Eriq King officially became business partners just minutes after midnight. They also continue to be rivals on the field and will square off against each other in November.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Once college athletes were finally free to make business deals and profit from their name, image and likeness on July 1, one of the first high-profile announcements featured quarterbacks from one of the most storied rivalries in the history of college football.

Along with being senior quarterbacks at their respective programs, Milton and King became founding partners of Dreamfield, a new service that connects athletes with fans hungry for autographs, personal appearances and signed memorabilia.

Before they transferred to their respective schools and joined the ACC, Milton and King both starred in the American Athletic Conference.

King said he’s known Milton for six or seven years, since before they even reached college at Houston and UCF, respectively. And now that they have each been through the highs and lows of life as a star college football quarterback, their mutual respect for each other is clear.

“It’s huge. Me and McKenzie have a really good relationship. We talk a lot. His injury was way worse than mine,” King said. “But going through injuries together back from 2018 to now, its really awesome to see him back on his feet making plays.”

Some players might only be concerned with their own wallets, but Milton and King have both shown an interest in helping other players on their own teams and elsewhere around the country.

Milton has already recruited a pair of FSU tight ends, senior Jordan Wilson and redshirt junior Camren McDonald; freshman wide receiver Josh Burrell; fellow quarterback Jordan Travis; and other Seminoles to join Dreamfield.

King has done the same at Miami, and he talked about how important is to him to help others capitalize on NIL.

“Football is a team game already," King said. "With the whole NIL thing, it’s not for me to make as much money as possible. It's about helping as many people as I can. My teammates are a big deal to me. … I want everyone to have an opportunity.”

King added that it’s important for young athletes to take a mature business approach to the deals they sign.

“It can get overwhelming, right? A lot of guys just take any deal, any kind of money they throw at you, they’ll take it,” King said. “I want to have deals that last a lifetime. Not just last six months. I want to work with good people, good companies. Be prepared for it.”

