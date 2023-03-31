A well-rested Florida State team will need to wait another day to see if the bats wake up.

Karson Ligon threw eight shutout innings, allowing just a double and two singles, as No. 23 Miami routed FSU 11-0 on Friday night, handing the Seminoles a seventh straight loss.

Miami put the game out of reach with three runs in the fourth and three more runs in the fifth. A pair of runs scored in the fourth when Jaime Ferrer dropped a two-out pop up.

FSU (12-13, 3-7 ACC) had three errors and dropped below .500 for the first time in 2023 with its 10th loss in 11 games.

The Seminoles now have committed 35 errors in 25 games.

Carlos Perez had a three-run home run and Yohandy Morales went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI.

The Seminoles managed just four hits and only once had a runner in scoring position, Jordan Taylor’s two-out double in the eighth inning. FSU was 0 for 12 with runners on base.

Jackson Baumeister (1-2) gave up five runs (two earned) in four innings. He had five strikeouts but also two walks and two wild pitches. After Brennen Oxford gave up the three-run homer in the fifth, coach Link Jarrett turned to little-used arms in the bullpen to preserve options for Saturday and Sunday games.