Michael Alford touches all the bases on Tallahassee Booster Tour stop

The transfer portal opens - who's in and what positions should FSU pursue - as well as hoops, baseball talk.
FSU has added a second high-school prospect to Luke Loucks' transitional recruiting class.
The transfer portal is open. While it's tough to project who might jump in, we look at what are FSU's biggest needs.
Norvell talked somewhat candidly about the FSU comings and goings in the post-spring transfer portal window on Tuesday.
Florida State enjoys a nice, easy Tuesday night rout of USF 19-0.
The transfer portal opens - who's in and what positions should FSU pursue - as well as hoops, baseball talk.
FSU has added a second high-school prospect to Luke Loucks' transitional recruiting class.
The transfer portal is open. While it's tough to project who might jump in, we look at what are FSU's biggest needs.