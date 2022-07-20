Michael's Mailbag: FSU Football recruiting questions & answers

Status Report: FSU's 2023 recruiting class

This recruiting class is probably performing a little better than I expected. A lot of you may be surprised at that statement with FSU being in the 40s in the team rankings. So let me explain why I feel good as the season is quickly approaching.

First, if you dissect the commitments on a case-by-case basis, there's a lot to be excited about. You have two elite defensive ends in Keldrick Faulk and Lamont Green Jr.. I believe both of these players are going to be top 100 prospects, with Faulk a candidate for five-star status.

You also have a strong group of offensive linemen already in the class, headlined by four-stars Roderick Kearney and Lucas Simmons. I think both could also see a boost in rankings throughout the year.

Then you have two three-stars in wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs and athlete Quindarrius Jones, who I think have the skills to be four-star prospects at some point during the season.

The 'Noles currently have 10 commitments, and I think they likely reach between the 13-15 mark by the end of the summer. When you break the class down from a composite standpoint, with the average star rankings, so far the pickups are pretty good.

Winning is of course a key factor for FSU in terms of building buzz. Florida State has not seen that during the season in a long while. On the other hand, if the Seminoles falter again, it could lead to some recruitments becoming question marks.

But it's so far, so good for this class. There are still gaps (running back, linebacker, defensive tackle) that FSU needs to fill, but this was the starting point I was looking for.