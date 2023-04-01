FSU sports information

Michaela Edenfield's six-RBI day helped the No. 7 Florida State softball team (28-7, 7-1 ACC) to an 8-0 run-rule victory over Georgia Tech (17-17, 2-9) on Saturday afternoon at JoAnne Graf Field. The Seminoles clinched their third ACC series of the season and have now won 25 straight games against the Yellow Jackets.

After a scoreless first inning, Jahni Kerr walked, and Katie Dack singled to put runners on first and second for Edenfield with two outs. Edenfield hit one through the left side for her first RBI of the day to give the Seminoles a 1-0 lead.

Ali DuBois got the start for FSU in the circle and was terrific, holding the Yellow Jackets to just one hit through four innings to maintain the Seminoles' 1-0 lead. Kerr led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single, followed by a double from Mack Leonard. Dack drew a walk to load the bases for Edenfield.

Edenfield waited on a pitch and drove it deep over the left-field wall for her second grand slam of the season and her sixth home run of the season to give the Seminoles a 5-0 lead.

After Allison Royalty put up a zero in the top of the fifth inning, Leonard led off the bottom of the fifth with a single. Amaya Ross pinch ran for Leonard and advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Autumn Belviy moved her to third on a groundout.

Edenfield stepped in and singled through the right side to pick up her sixth RBI of the day to give the Seminoles the 7-0 lead. Kaley Mudge singled up the middle to bring another run home to end the game early for the Seminoles due to the run rule.

Edenfield's six RBIs were a career high, and she became the first Nole to record six RBIs in a game since Cassidy Davis did it against Troy on Mar. 21, 2018.

DuBois (3-2) pitched four complete innings and allowed just one hit while striking out two. In her last four appearances, DuBois has not allowed a run in 8.2 innings pitched.



