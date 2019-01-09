CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Antonio Alfano

The all-star games are complete and the final rankings update for the 2019 class is next week. The Mid-Atlantic features some of the nation's top prospects and many others who are hoping their ranking sees a jump after outstanding offseason performances. Take a look at the biggest questions heading into the final rankings release. RELATED: Toughest final 2019 ranking decisions in Midwest | Southeast | Florida

1. How high will Antonio Alfano go?

Alfano really impressed throughout the week in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl and this five-star seems poised to make another jump in the rankings. His dominant performance from start to finish last week surprised many of the analysts that were in attendance and is consistent with his performance throughout his senior campaign. There isn't a ton of room for Alfano to move up in the rankings, but No. 22 seems a little low for the Alabama signee, given everything he was able to accomplish during the All-American Bowl. Consistent positive reviews on stock reports after practices and the All-American Bowl give Alfano the resume to push his ranking up, but we will have to see how everything shakes out.

*****

2. What to do with Quavaris Crouch?

Quavaris Crouch

The former No. 1 player in the country and the recent Tennessee signee arrived in San Antonio with great anticipation. Unfortunately, Crouch’s week was cut short after an injury sidelined him, so we were not able to see him play. Since the end of his junior season Crouch has only played in a couple games and this would've been a great opportunity to assess his development and his progress returning from a year plagued by injuries. Crouch lost his fifth star after the previous rankings update in December, and there are legitimate concerns with the future Volunteer going forward. Physically, Crouch looks the part but being unavailable is a real concern for the analysts.

*****

3. Can Darnell Wright keep the No. 1 spot in the offensive tackle rankings?

Darnell Wright

Wright has been a five-star and the No.1-ranked offensive tackle since the rankings came out for the 2019 class, but there were times at the Under Armour All-America Game practices when he did not look like the dominant player we were accustomed to seeing. Wright didn’t necessarily look bad on any specific day, but his performance certainly left the door open for other offensive tackles to push for the top spot in the position ranking. Wright will have to lose some bad weight once he arrives on a college campus, but his outstanding athleticism was easy to see. Technical issues with his pass blocking and balance will get worked out as his career progresses.

*****

4. Who is the top wide receiver in the Mid-Atlantic?

All-American game performances from the top wide receivers in the Mid-Atlantic will surely change the rankings at the position. Heading into this rankings update Wake Forest signee Nolan Groulx held down the top spot in the region, ahead of players such as Khafre Brown, Jaden Payoute and others. Reports out of San Antonio indicated that Groulx did not have his best week and he did not have enough success to make it as a "Stock Up" performer. Meanwhile, on the same field, Virginia Tech signee Jaden Payoute and Michigan signee Cornelius Johnson really impressed. North Carolina signee Khafre Brown participated in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and put on a good – not great – performance. These final evaluations from postseason all-star games carry a lot of weight, and changes should be expected.

*****

5. Can Nick Cross push for five-star status?