Mid-spring progress report: Questions we're still asking about FSU defense

The Florida State football team's first spring scrimmage on Saturday was the Seminoles' seventh practice of the month. That means today's practice will take us past the midway point of the 15-practice spring session. With that in mind, now is a good time to evaluate what remaining questions we'd like to see the Seminoles answer in these final two weeks, including the spring game on April 9. We began on Monday with the offense and will now turn our attention to the defense. We have learned quite a few things about the defense already this spring. Sophomore Omarion Cooper looks the part of a No. 1 cornerback, defensive end Jared Verse is as freaky an athlete as he was hyped to be, and the secondary -- even with the departure of Jarvis Brownlee -- has a number of capable players competing for playing time. But a few questions still remain. Here are four at the top of my mind:

FSU defensive end Derrick McLendon works through drills this spring. (Gene Williams)

Can the pass rush come close to last year's? We all know it won't be what it was a season ago. Jermaine Johnson had an All-America-caliber season, and Keir Thomas was a rock on the other side. Both of those guys are gone. And what remains are a whole lot of question marks on the edge. Derrick McLendon started the spring looking great, making flash plays routinely through the first week. That seemed to slow a bit after the team got back from its nine-day hiatus for spring break. Dennis Briggs Jr. is the other top returner from the 2021 rotation, but he played inside a year ago and is coming off a season-ending injury. Still, he's an intriguing prospect because of his size, strength and quickness. Verse has had flashes where he's spectacular. But he admits, as does FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, that he still has a whole bunch to learn and improve upon. Each of the defensive ends, including second-year player Patrick Payton, has had some nice moments so far in spring camp. But it hasn't been anything close to dominant or consistent. Verse has been the most impressive, and will likely win a starting spot, but who will be his backup and who will complement Briggs on the other side are topics still very much in the air. If nobody steps up over the next two weeks, including the spring game, Florida State might go shopping in the portal again for another defensive end. That wouldn't be a stunning development.

Kevin Knowles could be a candidate to move from nickelback to cornerback. (Gene Williams)

Who will be the other starting cornerback? Omarion Cooper has been the best defensive back on the team through the first two weeks of spring practice. The second-year player, who really came on at the end of the 2021 season, has been smothering FSU receivers since the month began. He absolutely looks the part of the No. 1 cornerback on the roster. But who is No. 2? Last year's starter, Jarvis Brownlee, is in the portal after being suspended before spring practice. And now we're left to wonder who will take his place. Veteran Renardo Green is in the mix after moving back from safety; so is Louisville transfer Greedy Vance. Nickelback Kevin Knowles could also get a look out wide, although Fuller has said he really likes the second-year player at slot corner. The problem is, as good as Cooper has been, none of the other returning cornerbacks vying for serious playing time -- that list includes Demorie Tate, Hunter Washington and others -- have been overly impressive this spring so far. And it would be a lot to ask talented freshmen Azareye'h Thomas or Sam McCall to be Day One starters. Vance has probably been the best of the bunch, but he's had some downs to go along with his ups. So, while it sounds like the secondary had a better showing in the scrimmage on Saturday, there's still plenty of work to be done at corner.

Will any other defensive tackles step up? Everyone knows what the Seminoles have in Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper. Those two masses of humanity have played a whole bunch of college football already in their careers. And Lovett especially looks like a guy who could be poised for a terrific season at defensive tackle. But is there anyone else that will bully their way into the rotation by making some impact plays inside? Florida State is loaded with returning interior guys who have yet to work their way onto the field in a major way. And while it needs to be noted that there is a lot of football left this spring, the only player other than Cooper and Lovett that has really stood out so far to me is freshman Daniel Lyons. That guy has been terrific. He's making plays every day. But will Malcolm Ray or Joshua Farmer or Jarrett Jackson follow his lead? Because it seems impractical to think Lyons, in his first year and with a frame that needs more weight, will make a huge impact in 2022. But Ray, Farmer and Jackson absolutely can. So far, they've been steady enough. But none have wowed. And this defense needs some wow in the middle by someone other than a starter.