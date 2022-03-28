Mid-spring progress report: Questions we're still asking about FSU offense

But a few questions still remain. Here are four at the top of my mind:

We have learned many things about the offense already this spring. Jordan Travis has established himself as a team leader and is making even more strides as a passer, the transfer wide receivers have made a major impact already, and the overall talent level continues to improve heading into Year Three under Mike Norvell.

With that in mind, now is a good time to evaluate what remaining questions we'd like to see the Seminoles answer in these final two weeks, including the spring game on April 9. We'll begin today with the offense and turn to the defense on Tuesday.

The Florida State football team's first spring scrimmage on Saturday was the Seminoles' seventh practice of the month. That means Tuesday's practice will take us past the midway point of the 15-practice spring session.

Can Tate Rodemaker carry this over to Saturdays? And how high is his ceiling?

You've read our practice reports. You've heard us talk about it on various podcasts and on Warchant TV. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tate Rodemaker has looked so much better this spring than at any point in his Florida State career.

Rodemaker has always thrown a pretty ball. But during these first two weeks in March, he has been more decisive with his throws. He has been getting the ball out of his hands quicker and with better accuracy. And he's not forcing the ball into coverage and committing as many turnovers. Those are all very positive developments.

Before we go any further, allow me to qualify all of this -- as we have done many times already -- no one is suggesting Rodemaker is going to challenge Jordan Travis for the starting job this fall. What we are saying is that he is looking like a very competent backup; someone who would not doom your team's chances if he was forced into action.

The redshirt sophomore has had several really nice practices this spring -- enough of them that I don't think we can write them off as lucky days -- but the big question remaining is whether he can carry it over to the field on game days. Rodemaker didn't play well in last year's spring game, and we all know how much he struggled when he was thrown into action (unfairly) as a freshman in 2020.

So two more good weeks of spring practice and a strong performance in the spring game on April 9 would do wonders for his confidence -- and for the confidence of the Seminoles' coaches and the fan base.

If that doesn't happen for some reason, Mike Norvell might need to look harder for a backup candidate in the transfer portal this summer. But if it does -- and my hunch is it will -- it really makes you consider just how high Rodemaker's ceiling might be in the future.

I get that some folks will roll their eyes at this entire topic. They won't believe it until they see it. And I guess it's understandable given how Rodemaker has looked the times people have watched him with fans in the stands.

But I'm not counting anything that happened in 2020 against him (he was a true freshman on a dysfunctional team in the middle of a coaching transition and a worldwide pandemic.) And I think being fourth string last year probably didn't do much for his development, either, since he almost never got to practice with a decent offensive line. And once the season started, he was often with the scout team.

Since Rodemaker has been getting reps with the better players this spring -- and now that he has been in the system for two full years -- he has looked sharper and sharper almost every day. It will be fun to see how much more progress he can make in these next couple of weeks and into fall camp.





Will the coaches have to look for another OL in the portal?

Florida State brought a pair of offensive line transfers into the program in January, and both are expected to compete for starting jobs this fall.

Sixth-year senior Kayden Lyles, who was a part-time starter at Wisconsin, is battling returning starter Maurice Smith for the center position. And Lamar transfer Bless Harris is competing for a starting job at tackle.

Through two weeks of spring drills, it's unclear if either is going to be in the starting lineup by the time this fall comes around. My hunch is that Lyles will ultimately get the nod at center -- based on his size and physical presence alone -- but it's way too early to have a strong feeling about Harris' chances at tackle.

If FSU's coaches aren't confident Harris can be the other bookend to Robert Scott by the end of this spring, they'll still have some other options -- most notably previous starter Darius Washington and redshirt sophomore Lloyd Willis -- but they also might have to consider looking for another tackle in the portal. It's important to remember that the Seminoles didn't land starting guard Dillan Gibbons last year until May, so that option is still on the table.

What happens these next two weeks could go a long way in determining the coaches' next course of action.

*ALSO SEE: Tom Lang's in-depth breakdown of the offensive line so far in spring





Did the 'Noles strike gold with another walk-on running back?

It was right around this time one year ago that we realized Treshaun Ward was not just a walk-on who was turning into a nice spring story, but a real viable weapon in the Florida State offense.

Twelve months later, history seems to be repeating itself.

Much like Ward, C.J. Campbell passed up scholarship offers to some smaller schools to instead become a walk-on at Florida State. Much like Ward did early in his FSU career, Campbell tore it up on the scout team last fall, frequently turning in big plays against the first- and second-team defense. He performed so well that he was named Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year.

Now, just like Ward last spring, Campbell is getting opportunities with the top offensive units, and he is rising to the occasion. From everything we're hearing, he had another good day in Saturday's closed scrimmage.

If Campbell's emergence is for real -- and it certainly seems that it is -- the Seminoles suddenly have a very deep offensive backfield. Not only do they have Ward, who continues to look very good in practice, and fellow returners Lawrance Toafili and D.J. Williams, but they also have two impressive first-year players: Oregon transfer Trey Benson and freshman Rodney Hill. Redshirt sophomore Corey Wren, a former high school track star, has had a productive spring as well.

As Tom Lang and I discussed on the Sunday Smash (at the 8-minute mark), I wouldn't say that any of these running backs is elite on the college level. At least not that we can tell right now. But there is a real assortment of very good options, and they come in various sizes with varying skill sets.

And Campbell, who it should be noted racked up 2,210 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns in only eight games as a senior at Panama City's Bay High School two years ago, is making it clear he belongs in the mix. These next two weeks could help determine where he fits in the pecking order in the fall.





Will another tight end emerge behind McDonald?

With Camren McDonald returning for his third year as a starter, Florida State has to feel good about its top tight end going into 2022. McDonald is the Seminoles' top returning receiver in terms of catches, and he appears to be having a good spring and playing like a fifth-year senior.

But with Jordan Wilson having completed his final season in 2021, the Seminoles have a wide-open competition for that second tight end spot, and I'm not sure anyone has stepped up to fill that void.

Tight ends coach Chris Thomsen certainly has a bunch of options -- the 'Noles have 11 players on the roster listed as tight ends, with about half of them on scholarship -- but it would be big if another one or two emerged as potential playmakers in the passing game.

Wyatt Rector, Markeston Douglas and Jackson West have had some nice moments, and I think freshman Brian Courtney could be very good down the line. But FSU needs at least one of these guys to emerge in the coming weeks and months to really keep defenses honest.

As noted above, the running back room appears to be in good shape. And the downfield passing game has been much improved with the addition of some new wide receivers, along with the continued improvement of the quarterbacks and pass-protection. But consistent quality play from multiple tight ends could really complete the puzzle.