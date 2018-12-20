What they have so far

FSU pulled off a significant flip on Wednesday when the Seminoles signed defensive lineman Malcolm Ray of Miami Carol City. While he is listed as a defensive end by Rivals, he's a guy I expect FSU to use both inside at defensive tackle and outside as a big defensive end. He is close to 250 pounds now, and he is so quick with his hands and feet that he can be very versatile. As we've noted before, longtime South Florida recruiting analyst Larry Blustein has said Ray is the best defensive player in Miami-Dade County this year, which speaks volumes about his ability and potential.

FSU also signed defensive tackle Tru Thompson, who has been committed to Florida State since the national title season. That tells you all you need to know about his love for the Seminoles.

What more do they need?

The big question now is how many defensive tackles will they take. Obviously, the loss of Derick Hunter, who signed with Texas A&M, means this position is not finished. But it's not as if they need major numbers. I believe FSU will be happy with just one more in February.

I don't have any specific names right now, because it looked like the 'Noles would have been done if Hunter had stayed put. But names should begin emerging soon as the Seminoles start setting up January visits.