Mid-Term Defense Grades: Evaluating FSU's recruiting after early period
With the early signing period just about complete, it's time to evaluate where Florida State is at each position -- how the Seminoles fared, what they have coming in February, and how much work needs to be done. We begin today with the defense:
Defensive Tackle -- 2 signed; 0 committed; 1 needed
What they have so far
FSU pulled off a significant flip on Wednesday when the Seminoles signed defensive lineman Malcolm Ray of Miami Carol City. While he is listed as a defensive end by Rivals, he's a guy I expect FSU to use both inside at defensive tackle and outside as a big defensive end. He is close to 250 pounds now, and he is so quick with his hands and feet that he can be very versatile. As we've noted before, longtime South Florida recruiting analyst Larry Blustein has said Ray is the best defensive player in Miami-Dade County this year, which speaks volumes about his ability and potential.
FSU also signed defensive tackle Tru Thompson, who has been committed to Florida State since the national title season. That tells you all you need to know about his love for the Seminoles.
What more do they need?
The big question now is how many defensive tackles will they take. Obviously, the loss of Derick Hunter, who signed with Texas A&M, means this position is not finished. But it's not as if they need major numbers. I believe FSU will be happy with just one more in February.
I don't have any specific names right now, because it looked like the 'Noles would have been done if Hunter had stayed put. But names should begin emerging soon as the Seminoles start setting up January visits.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news