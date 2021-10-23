Midseason report on FSU Football's important class of transfers

As we reach the midway point of the 2021 season, here’s a look at the impacts of each of these transfers.

Instead, Norvell has had to make due with returning players, newcomers and a long list of transfers. More than 10 of those transfers came in this offseason, and roughly half of them have made a substantial impact for the Seminoles this fall.

With the 2021 college football season being head coach Mike Norvell’s second year at Florida State, Seminole fans have yet to see what their team will look like when the roster is filled with Norvell recruits.

Georgia defensive end transfer Jermaine Johnson has become a household name among Florida State football fans with his performances thus far. The redshirt senior has played in all six games this season, totaling over 400 snaps with 58-plus snaps in each game. Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award, college football’s award for lineman of the year; in addition, he has been named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week twice. Johnson is the current sack leader among all Power 5 schools with seven sacks, and he has recorded double-digit tackles in multiple games this year.

Another defensive presence who arrived through the transfer portal is South Carolina defensive back transfer Jammie Robinson. The redshirt sophomore only saw 32 snaps in week 1, but since then, Robinson has recorded over 70 snaps per game in weeks 2 through 6. Robinson has been used all over the field on defense -- he primarily covers the slot corner but has been playing increased snaps at free safety since week 4. The South Carolina transfer has made a name for himself as a hard hitter and an efficient tackler. Robinson has totaled 45 tackles this season, 24 solo and 21 assisted, while only missing one tackle through this point in the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Also coming from South Carolina this past offseason was defensive end Keir Thomas. The redshirt senior has played in all six games and has played 55-plus snaps in five of six games this season. Thomas has 16 tackles on the season, 8 solo and 8 assisted, while adding one sack and one pass deflected. Thomas has recorded four-plus tackles in three of the six games played this year, and he has become a reliable man inside for the Florida State defensive line.

Flipping to the offensive side of the ball, one name many FSU fans were excited about seeing this year is redshirt senior quarterback McKenzie Milton. The three-year starter at Central Florida, who was coming off a horrific leg injury, hoped to be a viable piece in Norvell’s offense at Florida State. Milton has started two games this year and has appeared in two others, including the season opener against Notre Dame, when he went 5-fot-7 for 48 yards and led a comeback that fell just short to the Irish. Milton has connected on 53 of his 86 passes (62 percent) for 500 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Jordan Travis has since taken over the role of starting quarterback, but Milton has established his position as a reliable option that can be inserted into the starting role if need be.

Notre Dame transfer Dillan Gibbons arrived in Tallahassee this offseason and has since found a starting spot on the Florida State offensive line. The redshirt junior has played 410 snaps this year, averaging just over 68 snaps per game. The 320-pounder from St. Petersburg has established his role on the offensive line at left guard.

Another potential offensive weapon the Seminoles added through the transfer portal is wide receiver Andrew Parchment. The redshirt senior from Kansas has come in and played significant snaps in four of six games this season, with his best game coming against Louisville, when he caught five balls for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Back to the defensive side of the ball, Arkansas transfer Jarques McClellion has also added depth to the Florida State secondary. The redshirt junior did not play in weeks one or two and only saw limited snaps in weeks three and four, but he has since seen an increased role in weeks five and six -- playing at least 28 snaps each week, appearing at free safety and lining up in the box as well.

The Seminoles also have gotten contributions from some lesser-known transfers.

Defensive back Joe Lang, a redshirt senior who came in from Holy Cross, has played significant snaps on special teams in each of the six games this year. Another name to note is running back D.J. Williams, a redshirt sophomore out of Auburn who has played limited snaps at running back and special teams.

Also worth noting are linebacker Cortez Andrews, a redshirt sophomore out of Maryland who has three tackles on the season, as well as edge rusher Marcus Cushnie, a redshirt junior out of Alabama A&M. Cushnie has 50 snaps on the season at defensive line and special teams.

While Florida State hasn't seen an instant impact from all of its transfers, one could make a case that the Seminoles have enjoyed more success with those players than any of their top rivals.

Clemson, for example, brought in zero transfers this offseason while Miami and Florida brought in four and seven transfers, respectively. Of Miami’s four transfers, only two are seeing significant playing time -- wide receiver Charleston Rambo out of Oklahoma and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson out of Georgia. Of Florida’s seven transfers, two are solid starters while another two play a second-team role for UF.

