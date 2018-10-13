The Florida State football team is enjoying an off week after opening the season with six consecutive games. With the season halfway over, we've brought together four Warchant staff members to discuss how things have gone so far for the Seminoles and what things look like in the future. Participating in this Midseason Roundtable are publisher Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel, senior writer Corey Clark and director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi.

Q: At the midway point of the season, FSU is 3-3 with the tougher part of the schedule remaining. Most of us predicted the ‘Noles would win 8-10 games this season. Why were we so wrong?

GENE: Wrong? There are still six games left, so …

Seriously, there are two things that I seriously whiffed on in the preseason. First, is the play of the offensive line. With a new position coach and the return of four players with starting experience, I really felt there would be improvement at this position. Oops! Instead, the offensive line took a giant step back and is arguably the worst group among all Power 5 schools. The inability of the line to both run- and pass-block has seriously impeded Willie Taggart’s Gulf Coast Offense.

Second was assuming that "Lethal Simplicity" would be simple in the short term. Even though Taggart’s system is probably easier to learn than Jimbo Fisher’s pro-style offense, it’s still a dramatic change from what the players are used to. The current group of offensive players were recruited to play in a pro-style system, and other than the true freshmen, they all were coached to play in a pro system before this year. It was wrong to assume they’d pick it up from day one and not miss a beat. Just because geometry may be easier than calculus, you probably aren’t going to ace your first few tests after studying calculus for three years.

COREY: I think there are two reasons we were so off in our predictions: First and foremost, we had no idea the offense would look like this. With an experienced quarterback and a simplified system, we all expected the offense to be a good bit better than last year's version. It hasn't been. We also didn't perhaps understand just how dire things were on the offensive line. But no matter the reason, the offense has been one of the worst in the country. Going on Taggart's track record, even in that one year at Oregon, there was no reason to think that would be the case.

And the second reason we were so wrong? I think we put too much stock in last year's record. The 2017 Seminoles finished 7-6, and we expected them to be at least a little bit better than that in 2018. But the truth of the matter is, as weird as it to say, that 7-6 record wasn't indicative of how bad that team really was a year ago. Their 3-5 record in the ACC could've very easily been 0-8. And the Seminoles' final four wins of the season came against an FCS team, two teams that didn't qualify for bowls and Southern Miss. So, you know, this team was lucky to get to seven wins. Against an easy schedule. Hindsight being 20/20, maybe we should've realized just how far this program had to go to be championship-caliber again.