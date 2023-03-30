Midweek break gives FSU baseball a chance to reset entering Miami series
A break wasn’t supposed to be on the schedule for the Florida State baseball team. But it may have been the thing the Seminoles needed most.
Since FSU’s 11-3 start to Link Jarrett’s first season atop the program, the Seminoles have been reeling, having lost nine of their last 10 games to fall to 12-12.
After an 0-4 week where FSU blew an early lead to rival No. 3 Florida and then was swept at No. 5 Virginia, the team was supposed to play the Gators again in Jacksonville on Tuesday night.
The weather had other ideas as the game was postponed to May 2 due to an inclement weather forecast Tuesday. This allowed FSU a chance to reset that it hadn’t yet been afforded this season before its streak of games against ranked opponents continues this weekend with a three-game rivalry series at No. 23 Miami (16-9, 5-4 ACC).
That series begins Friday at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The first two games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and the series finale on ESPNU.
“It’s got to give the guys a chance to just refresh a little bit and reset by default…” Jarrett said Thursday. “ There are a lot of layers to this week that allowed the guys to refresh and fine tune some things on the mound, defensively and with their offensive game.”
Nowhere was this more needed than when it comes to the FSU pitching staff. With junior ace pitcher Wyatt Crowell expected to miss his third straight weekend series, the FSU pitching staff’s usage has been forced into unknown territory.
Eight different pitchers have started games this season for the Seminoles. FSU's extremely thin pitching depth has led to FSU using six pitchers nine times or more in just 24 games this season.
Beyond Jackson Baumeister starting Friday’s series opener, Jarrett didn’t know who would be starting against the Hurricanes. While some pitchers threw bullpen sessions during this week in practice, the lack of a midweek game allows FSU a clean slate and makes the rivalry series against UM an all-hands-on-deck situation with everyone available.
“Maybe the rainout Tuesday gave some guys a chance to recover a little bit,” Jarrett said of the pitchers. “They obviously got on the mound in one form or fashion, did their side work, which was good because this time of year, especially when you're using the same guys over and over in these relief roles, that's difficult for them to get work. We had a good little practice Tuesday before the rain here and had a good practice (Wednesday).”
The break between games also allowed more of a chance for Jarrett and his staff to focus in on what has led to the team’s recent struggles. While FSU is seventh in the ACC with a .299 batting average, the Seminoles’ team ERA of 5.33 is 10th out of 14 conference teams, just ahead of Miami’s 5.42 ERA. And FSU’s 32 errors and .965 fielding percentage are both worst among all ACC teams.
To try and instill confidence into his team, Jarrett values balancing an evaluation of what has gone wrong while also focusing on the moments of success during the team’s struggles.
“You just try to keep your approach very consistent. Picking out the good moments in these difficult times is very important because there are guys that are having outstanding individual moments within this,” Jarrett said. “Now collectively, not enough, but you have to let them see some of the good things and then you also have to point out the mistakes whether they're team-oriented or individualized.”
Jarrett is aware that some of the recent struggles can be at least partially attributed to the fact that FSU’s last seven games have been played against ranked teams. However, starting with Miami, 11 more of FSU’s 32 remaining regular-season games will also be against ranked competition.
“There's plenty of opportunity to learn and grow from it and it's not going to get any easier when you look at the remaining trips and who you're going to have to play,” Jarrett said. “Harnessing some of the good things and letting them see the good moments and letting them reflect on the negative stuff, whether it's video, other tactical things, and then when you go out on practice, make sure they're touching on some of the things that have been problems for them. I think the confidence comes from trying to check the boxes on working on the things that have held you back.”
