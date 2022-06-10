Mike Martin Jr. is out as FSU baseball coach after 3 seasons
The Mike Martin Jr. era as is over after three years as head baseball coach at Florida State.
FSU announced Martin's departure with a news release Friday afternoon. The Seminoles' 2022 season ended last weekend after going 1-2 in an NCAA Regional.
FSU went 34-25 this season and finished ninth in the ACC despite being the preseason pick to win the conference title.
Here is that release:
RELEASE FROM FSU
Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Friday that Mike Martin, Jr. will not return as FSU’s baseball coach and that a national search will begin immediately to find his replacement.
“Making the change with our baseball coach was not an easy decision, but it is our responsibility to put our student-athletes and our teams in the best position to reach their full potential,” said Alford. “Ultimately, the decision came down to whether our baseball program was performing up to the admittedly high standards that we have established through our historic success and I do not believe we were.”
“We deeply appreciate all Mike has done for the program as head coach, as an assistant coach and as a Seminole student-athlete. His passion for the university and the baseball program is unequaled. I am sure I speak for all Seminole fans when I say we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”
