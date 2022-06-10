Mike Martin Jr. is out as FSU baseball coach after 3 seasons

The Mike Martin Jr. era as is over after three years as head baseball coach at Florida State.

FSU announced Martin's departure with a news release Friday afternoon. The Seminoles' 2022 season ended last weekend after going 1-2 in an NCAA Regional.

FSU went 34-25 this season and finished ninth in the ACC despite being the preseason pick to win the conference title.

