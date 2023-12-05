FSU sports information

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson coach of the year award, presented by the FWAA and the Sugar Bowl.

Now in his fourth season at FSU, Norvell guided the team to a 13-0 record and an ACC championship. He was also named the ACC coach of the year.

The Seminoles will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

The other 11 finalists: David Braun of Northwestern; Jamey Chadwell of Liberty; Kalen DeBoer of Washington; Eliah Drinkwitz of Missouri; Jedd Fisch of Arizona; Rhett Lashlee of SMU; Chuck Martin of Miami (Ohio); Barry Odom of UNLV; Nick Saban of Alabama; Steve Sarkisian of Texas; and Jon Sumrall of Troy.

Norvell produced the seventh unbeaten regular season in program history and only the third 13-win season, joining the 2013 national championship team and the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinalists. Norvell is the sixth different ACC coach to lead his team to an undefeated record in conference play since 2000.

The Seminoles have eight wins this season over bowl-eligible Power 5 conference teams, the most in the country, and also are tied for the national lead with four wins in games it trailed by at least 10 points. FSU was the only team that produced a stretch in which it outscored its opponent by at least 17 points in every regular-season game in 2023, and its eight games with a plus-24 scoring run ranked second.

Norvell’s team placed a program-record 25 selections on the All-ACC teams announced, including at least one at every position and led by Player of the Year quarterback Jordan Travis. FSU’s eight first-team selections led the conference, and it also topped the ACC in second-team and third-team honorees.

The Seminoles lead the nation in opponent completion percentage, pass breakups, passes defended and fewest turnovers lost, are second in passing efficiency defense, third in sacks, fourth in passing touchdowns allowed and third-down defense, fifth in turnover margin and net punting and sixth in scoring defense.

FSU leads the ACC in scoring offense at 37.0 points per game and scoring defense at 15.9 points per game allowed.