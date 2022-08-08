Mike Norvell challenges FSU football team as 'Identity Week' begins
Identity week.
That’s what Florida State head coach Mike Norvell called the next few days of the Seminoles’ preseason camp after Monday morning’s practice.
After easing into the preseason with five practices before full pads came on last Tuesday, the intensity of practice will be at a higher level this week. It will also be FSU’s longest streak of consecutive days with practices, six straight days culminating with the second preseason scrimmage Saturday night.
To hear Norvell say it, “We'll have a great sense come next Saturday what this team is going to be.”
Norvell was at his most charismatic at Monday morning’s practice. During the first water break, he repeated “details and work” three times, driving home part of the message of the week. He also addressed the team after Monday’s practice, challenging them with what will be a trying week ahead.
“This week is a huge week for us. I told our team that this is our move week. We’ve got to take all the things we learned in the first nine (practices) and we’ve got to see them stack upon each other in correction, in application,” Norvell said. “Really trying to present the challenge for our guys to see that response on a consistent basis.”
Six straight practices in the blistering Florida sun is oppressive enough, even if they are held in the morning before the hottest part of the day. Add in a three-day trip to Jacksonville and a pair of practices at the University of North Florida while staying in the dorms and it’s even more of a challenge.
But those alone aren’t enough for Norvell. He saw last year how FSU’s 0-4 start kept it from returning to a bowl. Whether the identity wasn’t properly established entering the season or whatever other reason may have caused the issues, there was a clear disconnect.
The Seminoles’ roster is in a much better place entering this season and he’s going to do everything in its power to make sure his players’ mentality is similarly improved.
Asked Monday morning if he believes there’s an increased level of excitement and confidence entering an identity week like this, Norvell didn’t mince words.
“There better be. For us to be who we want to be, it’s got to show up,” Norvell said. “When you’re sitting in a meeting room, anybody can say it and it sounds good, it feels good, in the shade here it feels quite comfortable. But in the moment of truth when you’re out there on the field and you don’t feel good, maybe you just had a bad play, coaches and circumstance and atmosphere is all against you, what’s going to show up then? That’s real identity.
“As we go into this week, those are the moments I’m looking for. That’s what I want to see because that’s life. We’re going to try to create adversity. We’re going to try to give them opportunities to respond and showcase that. The opportunity is in front of us.”
