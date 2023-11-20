Mike Norvell encouraged by FSU's response to adversity at start of UF week
There was, understandably, quite a bit of shock on the Florida State football sideline in the aftermath of Jordan Travis' gruesome injury Saturday evening.
As the FSU quarterback was treated and subsequently carted off the field after a hip-drop tackle badly injured his left leg in the first quarter of the Seminoles' game against North Alabama, a number of Seminoles showed emotion with the entire team coming out on the field to send him off as he left the field and was taken to a nearby hospital.
A number of FSU coaches said Monday that a blow as devastating as the loss of an All-ACC caliber quarterback to a season-ending injury can't be something that is blocked out or ignored.
"You don't block it out. Not on this team. Not being a part of who we are and what we're about," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said Monday. "You can't just say, 'Hey, it's just next man up.' That's not real here."
While FSU may not have blocked it out, it sure managed it well, ending the win on a 58-0 run after North Alabama led 13-0 when Travis was injured.
And the FSU head coach was quite happy with how his team also seemed totally unfazed when they returned to campus Sunday for its weekly day-after-game practice and team meeting to kick off Florida week.
"They came in yesterday with purpose. This is truly a family. Our guys care about each other. When you have one of the elite leaders, Jordan will be talked about forever in this program and what I love is that it's not necessarily going to be just about his playing ability. It's going to be about who he is. I think you feel that impact," Norvell said. "There's concern. A lot of guys have got a chance to go and see him and spend some time with him and he's sent his message to the team and made sure he's communicated throughout this weekend. But there's also an expectation and there's a responsibility that we have for him because he's been such a huge part of this journey. And we've got work to do. That's something that he's echoed, we've echoed and we've got to go put it in. That's what we've been built on and that's what we're going to continue to do.
"It wasn't necessarily a refocus. It was just making sure that as a team we talk about the things that have happened and where we go from here and how we do it is what we control."
Norvell went to visit Travis in his hospital room after the game wrapped up Saturday night. So did a number of FSU players including Maurice Smith and Johnny Wilson.
After Sunday's practice, a larger group of players including Kalen DeLoach, Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones visited their quarterback, who remains hospitalized. Travis also sent a text message to Norvell on Sunday morning, which he shared with the team during their team meeting to kick off UF week.
"I'm not going to go into all that it said, but it was special..." Norvell said of Travis' message. "He's a remarkable young man and his belief in his teammates, his belief in our program and what we do, he's been a living example of it. And like I told our team, you never know when your last play is going to be, but the one thing in life that you never want to experience is regret. I believe Jordan is very composed and comfortable in where he is in one of the most challenging situations you could ever experience because he doesn't have regrets. He gave it all."
Obviously, the emotion of going forward without Travis is enough to motivate the Seminoles entering their final regular-season game. But even if that wasn't enough, it's a game against the rival Florida Gators in Gainesville that lies ahead this weekend.
The Seminoles are looking to complete their fourth 12-0 undefeated regular season in program history while the Gators need a win in order to reach bowl-eligibility.
"For as sad as I am for Jordan and obviously him not being available, I am so excited for this team. I'm excited for them to go get an opportunity to put their identity on display..." Norvell said. "We know we've got one more game after this. We get to play for a conference championship (Dec. 2 vs. Louisville) and what we do with this week will put us in position for whatever is ahead.
"Everything that we have is going into our preparation this week to go be better than what we've been. We know we have to go to a hostile environment. That's going to be all the challenges, all the adversity, everything that's ahead. We've got a team that embraces that, and that's what I've loved about watching them grow. I love the character of this team, and man, I'm excited to see them go play. We've got to have a great week of prep as we continue to build and continue to get better."
