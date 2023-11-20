There was, understandably, quite a bit of shock on the Florida State football sideline in the aftermath of Jordan Travis' gruesome injury Saturday evening.

As the FSU quarterback was treated and subsequently carted off the field after a hip-drop tackle badly injured his left leg in the first quarter of the Seminoles' game against North Alabama, a number of Seminoles showed emotion with the entire team coming out on the field to send him off as he left the field and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A number of FSU coaches said Monday that a blow as devastating as the loss of an All-ACC caliber quarterback to a season-ending injury can't be something that is blocked out or ignored.

"You don't block it out. Not on this team. Not being a part of who we are and what we're about," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said Monday. "You can't just say, 'Hey, it's just next man up.' That's not real here."

While FSU may not have blocked it out, it sure managed it well, ending the win on a 58-0 run after North Alabama led 13-0 when Travis was injured.

And the FSU head coach was quite happy with how his team also seemed totally unfazed when they returned to campus Sunday for its weekly day-after-game practice and team meeting to kick off Florida week.

"They came in yesterday with purpose. This is truly a family. Our guys care about each other. When you have one of the elite leaders, Jordan will be talked about forever in this program and what I love is that it's not necessarily going to be just about his playing ability. It's going to be about who he is. I think you feel that impact," Norvell said. "There's concern. A lot of guys have got a chance to go and see him and spend some time with him and he's sent his message to the team and made sure he's communicated throughout this weekend. But there's also an expectation and there's a responsibility that we have for him because he's been such a huge part of this journey. And we've got work to do. That's something that he's echoed, we've echoed and we've got to go put it in. That's what we've been built on and that's what we're going to continue to do.

"It wasn't necessarily a refocus. It was just making sure that as a team we talk about the things that have happened and where we go from here and how we do it is what we control."

Norvell went to visit Travis in his hospital room after the game wrapped up Saturday night. So did a number of FSU players including Maurice Smith and Johnny Wilson.

After Sunday's practice, a larger group of players including Kalen DeLoach, Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett and Jarrian Jones visited their quarterback, who remains hospitalized. Travis also sent a text message to Norvell on Sunday morning, which he shared with the team during their team meeting to kick off UF week.