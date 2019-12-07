After a search that lasted more than a month and was filled with numerous twists and turns, multiple sources indicate Florida State plans to introduce Mike Norvell as its next head football coach at a press conference Sunday.

Norvell, who has served as the head coach at Memphis for the last four years, is likely coaching his final game with the Tigers today against Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game.

An introductory press conference inside Doak Campbell Stadium is expected to take place either late Sunday morning or early that afternoon. The FSU men's basketball team hosts Clemson on Sunday at 2 p.m., but it is not yet known if Norvell will be introduced to fans at the basketball game as well.

CYBER MONDAY EXTENDED: ** Get 50% off a new Warchant subscription **