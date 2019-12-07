Mike Norvell expected to be introduced as FSU football coach Sunday
After a search that lasted more than a month and was filled with numerous twists and turns, multiple sources indicate Florida State plans to introduce Mike Norvell as its next head football coach at a press conference Sunday.
Norvell, who has served as the head coach at Memphis for the last four years, is likely coaching his final game with the Tigers today against Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game.
An introductory press conference inside Doak Campbell Stadium is expected to take place either late Sunday morning or early that afternoon. The FSU men's basketball team hosts Clemson on Sunday at 2 p.m., but it is not yet known if Norvell will be introduced to fans at the basketball game as well.
The 38-year-old head coach has won at least 10 games in two of the past three seasons and has never won less than eight.
Before locking in on Norvell, FSU discussed its opening with several other high-profile coaches, including Penn State's James Franklin, Iowa State's Matt Campbell, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.
Although he has never been a head coach at a Power 5 school, Norvell does have five years of experience as a coordinator at that level. He was offensive coordinator at Arizona State from 2012-15, and he was co-offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh in 2011.
Norvell is perhaps best known for his high-powered offenses, which have been prolific on the ground and through the air.
During the 2019 regular season, the Tigers raked No. 8 nationally in scoring offense at 41.5 points per game and 10th in total offense with 483.5 yards per game. They've scored 32 passing touchdowns and 27 rushing touchdowns.
Norvell will replace Willie Taggart, who went 9-12 in less than two seasons before being dismissed.
Terms of Norvell's contract are not yet known.
